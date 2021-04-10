Sailing takes fourth at Thomson Trophy

By Michael Espinosa on April 10, 2021

Stanford sailing concluded a weekend at New London, Conn., where it handily defeated Connecticut College in a head-to-head on Friday and finished in fourth place at Thomson Trophy on Saturday.

Freshmen Hannah Freeman and Marta Munte posted the weekend’s best performance on Friday against Connecticut College. In the B Division, Freeman skippered a flying junior to victory with Munte in all seven of their races, earning them a score of seven — the lowest possible on the day. Their teammates in the A Division, junior Telis Athanasopoulos Yogo as the skipper and sophomore AnaClare Sole as the crew, finished the seven rounds with four second places, two third places, and one fourth place, for a total of 18 points. Yogo and Sole’s score of eighteen is only four points higher than a best-possible 14, which they would have achieved had they finished second behind their teammates, Freeman and Munte, in every round.

Together the team scored 25 points, easily capturing the win, and beating out another Stanford Cardinal squad, whose A and B Divisions combined for 59 points to take second. The Connecticut College teams finished in third through seventh, with the best of the Camels’ five teams scoring 96 points.

It seemed like the pair of Freeman and Munte were going to put up a similar performance with the flying on Saturday, winning the first round of the Thomson Trophy in a field that totaled 18 teams, including three from the host Connecticut College and two from Roger Williams University — one of which would inevitably win the Thomson Trophy title.

Their success was short-lived as one of the B Division duos from Roger Williams would finish in the top eight in each of Saturday’s 10 rounds. A 13-point performance in the third race set Freeman and Munte back to fourth place, where they would hover for the remainder of the day, ending with 71 points.

Yogo and Sole captured third in A Division, with wins in rounds four and seven and a total of 47 points, but their performance was not enough to keep the team’s total low enough for a podium finish. The 118 combined points by the team netted them fourth in the regatta. The other Cardinal team, with freshmen Berta Puig and Gwendolyn Donahue in A Division and freshman Grace Austin and junior Laurel Foster in B Division, finished in 12th with 22 points.

The program now prepares for Pacific Coast Collegiate Sailing Conference Championships, which will take on the waters of the Bay Area starting April 24.

