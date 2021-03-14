Season-high score on Senior Day not enough for women’s gymnastics

By Jordan John Lee on March 14, 2021

Stanford women’s gymnastics (0-3, 0-1 Pac-12) honored its three seniors Kyla Bryant, Rachael Flam and Grace Garcia in its final regular-season meet, capping the day off with a dance celebration on the floor exercise. The Cardinal posted a season-high team score of 194.025 but fell just short of No. 24 Oregon State (3-5, 2-4 Pac-12), which had its own season-high 196.550.

Stanford was able to put up six gymnasts on each rotation for the first time this season, showcasing the improvement this team has had since its first meet last month.

Bryant and sophomore Chloe Widner competed in the all-around together for the third consecutive time this season. En route to a 38.775, Widner contributed one of three 9.800s along with true freshman Amanda Zeng and junior Madison Brunette on the floor exercise.

Junior Morgan Hoang added another 9.825 to the floor exercise rotation, earning the top score for the Cardinal on this event. Ultimately, Beaver sophomore Kayla Bird and senior Savanna Force tied for the floor exercise title with a 9.925.

Bryant earned the top score for the Cardinal on the vault and balance beam with scores of 9.800 and 9.850, respectively. In addition, she scored another 9.850 on the uneven bars, putting her in second behind Garcia.

Garcia was the only Cardinal gymnast to capture an individual title, with a 9.875 on the uneven bars.

Flam earned a solid 9.650 for her final routine on the balance beam in Burnham Pavilion.

Bryant was one tumbling pass from securing another all-around title, but a costly fall on her double tuck propelled Oregon State junior Madi Dagen to the all-around title. Dagen also earned a second individual title on the vault with a 9.900, alongside fellow Beaver junior Kristina Peterson.

Beaver sophomore Jenna Domingo took top honors on the balance beam with the only 9.900 on this apparatus this meet.

The Cardinal will now head into post-season competition, with the Pac-12 Championships happening on March 20.