Pac-12 Championships up next for men’s, women’s swimming and diving

By Jeremy Rubin 2 hours ago

Men’s and women’s diving will travel to Tucson, Ariz. while women’s swimming heads to Houston, Texas to compete in the Pac-12 Championships. The competitions will begin on Wednesday and last through Sunday.

Men’s swimming’s Pac-12 Championships kick off on Sunday in Houston, lasting through Wednesday Mar. 3.

The No. 10 women’s swimming and diving team enters this year’s Pac-12 Championships as four-time defending champions. At the team’s lone scored meet against No. 1 Cal on Feb. 13, the No. 10 Cardinal finished with five individual wins and 19 NCAA provisional standards but was unable to come away with a team victory.

At the meet, senior Brooke Forde, a three-time national champion, won the 500 freestyle by more than two seconds and finished second in the 200 free and 200 IM. On the season, Forde also claimed a NCAA provisional qualifying A standard in the 400 IM with a 4:02.9 time.

Juniors Morgan Tankersley (1000 freestyle) and Allie Raab (200 breaststroke), along with the 200 freestyle relay team composed of seniors Lauren Green and Lauren Pitzer, junior Anya Goeders and sophomore Emma Wheal, all claimed first place victories despite the team’s overall loss.

On the diving side, 2020 Pac-12 Diver of the Year senior Mia Paulsen won three-meter diving with a score of 315.38. She also finished first in the one-meter.

As a team, Stanford has 18 top-five finishes compared to the rest of the Pac-12, despite just one scored competition.

The men’s diving team, also last competing against No. 2 Cal on Feb. 19, finished in all three top-three spots for both the one- and three-meter diving competitions. Juniors Conor Casey and Noah Vigran won the one-meter and three-meter, respectively, and freshman Hunter Hollenbeck finished in third in both events.

Men’s swimming, which has an additional four days to prepare, will look to build upon the swimming and diving team’s third-place finish in the conference in 2020, where Cal and Arizona claimed the top two spots.

Against Cal this season, the Cardinal won four races: senior Alex Liang competing in the 200 fly, junior Daniel Roy in the 200 breaststroke, and freshmen Jonathan Affeld and Ethan Hu claimed first place in the 100 freestyle and 100 fly, respectively. Affeld and Roy each finished with B standard times 𑁋 two of the 20 Stanford swam on the day. Redshirt senior Grant Shoults, who won the 500-yard freestyle to claim his third Pac-12 title of his career, was another recipient of a B standard time.

All competitions will be streamed virtually, with exact schedules for each day’s events located here.