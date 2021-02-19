Lucile Packard pediatrician pleads not guilty to attempted lewd acts with minor

By Victoria Hsieh on February 19, 2021

This story contains references to sexual misconduct and assault that may be troubling to some readers.



Stanford pediatrician Dylan O’Connor pleaded not guilty to charges relating to allegedly sending harmful material to a minor and attempting lewd acts with a minor during a Feb. 16 court appearance.



His case is set for a March 24 superior court review conference, a Department of Justice (DOJ) spokesperson wrote in an email to The Daily.



The Lucile Packard Children’s Hospital pediatrician and clinical instructor was placed on administrative leave by the School of Medicine after being arrested by the Redwood City Police on Feb. 5, Stanford Medicine spokesperson Julie Greicius wrote in a statement to The Daily. Greicius declined to comment on O’Connor’s status with the hospital and if patients had been informed of the reason for his leave.



O’Connor had contacted a teenage girl who said she was 16 and sent her pornographic photos of himself, according to the DOJ’s statement. The San Jose Police Department’s Internet Crimes Against Children unit traced the IP address back to O’Connor.



An undercover Redwood City Police Department officer continued the exchange with O’Connor and scheduled a meeting on Feb. 5, where he was arrested. O’Connor appeared at the arranged meeting with a blanket and condoms. He acknowledged a sex addiction at the time of his arrest.



His bail is currently posted at $50,000.