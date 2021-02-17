We need your help: All banner donations made today will support The Daily's new staff financial aid program.
Police Blotter: Felony vandalism, grand theft, defacement

This report covers a selection of incidents from Feb. 9 to Feb. 15 as recorded in the Stanford University Department of Public Safety bulletin.

Tuesday, Feb. 9

  • At 10:06 a.m., over $950 in property was stolen from Building 1 on Jane Stanford Way.
  • At an unknown time, there was a student safety incident at 450 Serra Mall.

Wednesday, Feb. 10

  • At 10:45 a.m., obstruction and resistance of an executive officer occurred at Wilbur Hall.

Thursday, Feb. 11

  • Between 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., there was an act of extortion at Building 5 of Munger Graduate Residences. 

Friday, Feb. 12

  • After 12 p.m., felony vandalism occurred at the 2000 block of Old Page Mill Road.

Saturday, Feb. 13

  • At around 12:20 a.m., a minor was found in possession of alcohol at Wilbur Field Garage.
  • Between 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., misdemeanor vandalism occurred at a residence at 89 Allardice Way.

Sunday, Feb. 14

  • Between 9:10 and 10 p.m., burglary of a vehicle occurred at Mirrielees Highrise.

Monday, Feb. 15

  • At 2 a.m., a warrant arrest misdemeanor occurred at the Sunken Baseball Diamond.
  • At around 5:51 a.m., an individual was found driving with a suspended license near 200 Junipero Serra Boulevard.

Tuesday, Feb. 16

  • Between 4:15 p.m. on Feb. 15 and 7:45 a.m., a felony vandalism occurred at Building B of Escondido Village.
  • At an unknown time on Feb. 15 or Feb. 16, Jing Lyman Commons was defaced with paint.
  • Between 12 p.m. on Feb. 9 and 2 p.m., a grand theft occurred at Kennedy Graduate Residences, Lieberman House.
  • Between 4:45 p.m. on Feb. 15 and 7:45 a.m., Building 220 of Rains Apartments was defaced with paint.
  • Between 4:15 p.m. on Feb. 15 and 7:45 a.m., Building 222 of Rains Apartments was defaced with paint.
  • After 4:15 p.m., Hoskins Highrise was defaced with paint.
  • Between 4:15 p.m. on Feb. 15 and 7:45 a.m., 700 Serra Street was defaced with paint.
  • Between 4:15 p.m. on Feb. 15 and 7:45 a.m., Building 217 of Rains Apartments was defaced with paint.
  • Between 4:15 p.m. on Feb. 15 and 7:45 a.m., Building 234 of Rains Apartments was defaced with paint.
  • Between 4:15 p.m. on Feb. 15 and 7:45 a.m., Building C of Escondido Village was defaced with paint.
  • Between 4:15 p.m. on Feb. 15 and 7:45 a.m., Studio 1 of Escondido Village was defaced with paint.
  • Between 4:15 p.m. on Feb. 15 and 7:45 a.m., Quillen Highrise was defaced with paint.

