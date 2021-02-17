Fact check: Did the Faculty Senate vote to acquit Trump? No.

Humor by Richard Coca 4 hours ago

The Stanford Occasionally Twitter account accidentally posted a tweet reporting that Stanford’s Faculty Senate voted to acquit former President Trump. The tweet has since been deleted. Our social media manager simply mistook the US Senate for the Stanford’s Faculty Senate and misattributed the vote to acquit Trump to them.

Upon further investigation, we decided to cut our social media manager some slack as they understandably confused the disastrous decision made by the US Senate with the Stanford’s Faculty Senate’s equally disastrous vote to put University Provost, Persis Drell (who has a history with the Hoover Institute), and Condoleeza Rice, Hoover Director, in charge of reporting on the relationship between the University and the Hoover Institution.

These two very separate senate decisions definitely don’t seem like huge conflicts of interest to The Stanford Occasionally. Nope. Not even a little bit.

The Stanford Occasionally also does not regret this error as we are quite literally satire as evidenced by the editor’s note below this article, a fact that many of our readers sometimes forget as evidenced by my inbox. For more groundbreaking coverage, follow @TheOccasionally on Twitter and Instagram where we report the news no one else is covering.

Editor’s Note: This article is purely satirical and fictitious. All attributions in this article are not genuine, and this story should be read in the context of pure entertainment only.

