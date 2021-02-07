We need your help: All banner donations made today will support The Daily's new staff financial aid program.
Learn more and donate.

Donate
Sports

Okay finish in Oregon: Wrestling wraps up shortened season

By

Stanford wrestling (5-3, 4-0 pac-12) wrapped up the regular season with two duals in Corvallis on Sunday, finishing with a win against Pac-12 rival Oregon State (4-5, 0-1 Pac-12) 19-16 and a 16-19 loss to Utah Valley (2-2, 0-1 Pac-12). 

Most of the Cardinal in lower weight classes went 1-1 in their matches. Sophomore Jackson DiSario won his first match but lost his second, while sophomore Luciano Arroyo won his second match but lost his first. While fourteenth-ranked redshirt freshman Jaden Abas defeated his first opponent, he lost via fall to Utah Valley’s Cameron Hunsaker with 2:16 remaining in his match. The six-point fall ended up being the difference maker in the team’s 16-19 loss against the Wolverines.

In the 174 and 184 weight classes, redshirt sophomore Tyler Eichens and redshirt senior Jared Hill respectively also went 1-1. Both of Eichens matches resulted in major decisions, while Hill’s contests were closer, first losing to Oregon State’s Ryan Reyes 5-3 before defeating Utah Valley’s Hunter Morse 4-2.

Eighteenth-ranked Jason Miranda dropped both his matches, first in a major decision against Oregon State and then in a 5-1 decision against Utah Valley. The true freshman was the only Cardinal to lose via fall this weekend.

Redshirt sophomore Shane Griffith and redshirt senior heavyweight Nathan Traxler won both of their matches, with Traxler earning a fall against his Beaver opponent with just under two minutes remaining in the match. Griffith, who is ranked third nationally, also shone in his two extra matches, beating two Oregon State opponents with major decisions.

The Cardinal will journey back to Corvallis at the end of the month for the Pac-12 Championships on Feb. 28.

Contact Michael Espinosa at mesp2021 ‘at’ stanford.edu.

While you're here...

We're a student-run organization committed to providing hands-on experience in journalism, digital media and business for the next generation of reporters. Your support makes a difference in helping give staff members from all backgrounds the opportunity to develop important professional skills and conduct meaningful reporting. All contributions are tax-deductible.

Donate

Get Our EmailsGet Our Emails

Michael Espinosa '21 is majoring in international relations. He's the head of The Daily's social media team, and editor for the University beat and also occasionally writes about other topics for sports, arts, and The Grind. He's the biggest Taylor Swift fan at Stanford and the proudest New Yorker you will ever meet. Contact him at mesp2021 'at' stanford.edu.