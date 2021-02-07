Okay finish in Oregon: Wrestling wraps up shortened season

By Michael Espinosa on February 7, 2021

Stanford wrestling (5-3, 4-0 pac-12) wrapped up the regular season with two duals in Corvallis on Sunday, finishing with a win against Pac-12 rival Oregon State (4-5, 0-1 Pac-12) 19-16 and a 16-19 loss to Utah Valley (2-2, 0-1 Pac-12).

Most of the Cardinal in lower weight classes went 1-1 in their matches. Sophomore Jackson DiSario won his first match but lost his second, while sophomore Luciano Arroyo won his second match but lost his first. While fourteenth-ranked redshirt freshman Jaden Abas defeated his first opponent, he lost via fall to Utah Valley’s Cameron Hunsaker with 2:16 remaining in his match. The six-point fall ended up being the difference maker in the team’s 16-19 loss against the Wolverines.

In the 174 and 184 weight classes, redshirt sophomore Tyler Eichens and redshirt senior Jared Hill respectively also went 1-1. Both of Eichens matches resulted in major decisions, while Hill’s contests were closer, first losing to Oregon State’s Ryan Reyes 5-3 before defeating Utah Valley’s Hunter Morse 4-2.

Eighteenth-ranked Jason Miranda dropped both his matches, first in a major decision against Oregon State and then in a 5-1 decision against Utah Valley. The true freshman was the only Cardinal to lose via fall this weekend.

Redshirt sophomore Shane Griffith and redshirt senior heavyweight Nathan Traxler won both of their matches, with Traxler earning a fall against his Beaver opponent with just under two minutes remaining in the match. Griffith, who is ranked third nationally, also shone in his two extra matches, beating two Oregon State opponents with major decisions.

The Cardinal will journey back to Corvallis at the end of the month for the Pac-12 Championships on Feb. 28.

