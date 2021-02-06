Cardinal head to Corvallis for pair of matches

By Samantha Leventis 5 hours ago

After finishing last weekend with a 1-2 record in Little Rock, Stanford wrestling (4-2, 3-0 Pac-12) will head to Corvallis, Ore. to take on Oregon State (3-4, 0-0- Pac-12) and Utah Valley (1-1, 0-1 Big-12) on Sunday.

Despite having a losing record this season, the Beavers will most likely put up a strong fight against the Cardinal if their previous matches this season are any indication. Both teams beat Cal Poly by six points total, and many of Oregon State’s losses have come from very skilled teams.

Although Stanford owns a three-game win streak against Oregon State, the Beavers wrestled Little Rock earlier in the season and finished with a cumulative margin of 24 points, compared to Stanford’s 18. That being said, redshirt sophomore star Shane Griffith was unable to wrestle during the Little Rock match due to an injury.

“We are expecting to have Shane in the lineup,” head coach Jason Borrelli said with regards to Griffith’s status for the upcoming duel. The sophomore is undefeated in his Stanford career and would provide a timely boost for the Cardinal.

Stanford will still be missing redshirt sophomore Real Woods — who was an NWCA First Team All-American alongside Griffith in 2020.

In the duo’s absence, fifth year and captain Requir van der Merwe was named Pac-12 Wrestler of the Week for the first time in his career. He finished the week with a perfect 4-0 record, including two wins against ranked opponents.

The Cardinal’s odds seem more promising against the Wolverines, a team with which Stanford currently owns a six-game win streak. Just last season the Cardinal beat out the Wolverines with a score of 25-19, a wide margin particularly given six of the Wolverines’ 19 points came from an early forfeit in the 133 weight class.

The only graduated Cardinal from that January matchup is then-senior Trevor Rasmussen, who lost his duel. If the athletes stay similar to last time, Stanford should presumably clutch the victory.

The Cardinal will begin its Sunday matches at 6:00 p.m. PT, before facing off against Utah Valley at 8:00 p.m. PT.

