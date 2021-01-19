No. 31 women’s gymnastics schedule finalized

By Jordan John Lee on January 19, 2021

The Pac-12 announced their seven-game, conference-only schedule for the 2021 women’s gymnastics season, set to begin Jan. 22. Due to the regional stay-at-home directive by the Santa Clara County Public Health Department, the Cardinal’s first dual meet against UCLA was canceled, shortening its season to six conference-only matchups.

No. 31 Stanford women’s gymnastics will kick off their campaign against No. 6 Utah in their home opener on Feb. 15. Then, the Cardinal will head to Tempe, Arizona, to face No. 15 Arizona State on Feb. 20. Stanford will be back at home for their next two dual meets against Arizona and California on Feb. 25 and Mar. 3, respectively.

The Cardinal’s matchup against California was originally scheduled on Jan. 29, but it was postponed due to the public health guidelines set forth by the county.

The women’s gymnastics team will close out their shortened season with their final away meet against Washington on Mar. 5 and with the final home meet against Oregon State on Mar. 12.

After all round-robin dual meets have been completed, Stanford will head to the Pac-12 Championships in West Valley City, Utah, on Mar. 20. In order to qualify for post-season competitions such as the NCAA Regionals, the Cardinal must complete a minimum of four meets, allowing flexibility for other public-health measures that may arise.

As of Jan. 4, Stanford allowed 11 varsity sports, including women’s gymnastics, to return fully to campus to continue training for their upcoming seasons.

The Cardinal finished their disrupted 2020 season in the top 30 with a national qualifying score of 195.990 and a season-high team score of 196.725 en route to their loss to No. 4 Utah. Five Cardinal also earned season-bests in their final meet of the season.

During the 2021 season, the Cardinal will be led by senior Kyla Bryant who was named as a Second-Team All-American on the floor exercise by the Women’s Collegiate Gymnastics Association (WCGA). In addition, she was selected as a part of the All-Pac-12 First Team on floor exercise and all-around.

The Cardinal adds five freshmen to their line-up, who all bring a wealth of national and international experience to the table. Three seniors, five juniors and four sophomores return with Bryant for the 2021 season.

