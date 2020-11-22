Recruiting roundup: Athletes join softball, swim, dive

By Sofia Scekic 8 hours ago

The women’s softball and swimming and diving teams were two of the many Stanford sports teams to sign their newest classes of commits to National Letters of Intent last week. The softball team added five, while the swimming and diving team signed six swimmers and one diver to add depth for the reigning national champions.

Women’s softball

Head coach Jessica Allister signed Camryn Carmouche (Cypress, Tex.), Allie Clements (Klein, Tex.), Dani Hayes (Douglassville, Pa.), Ella Nadeau (Highland, Calif.) and Johnna Schroeder (Stockton, Calif.) last week. The five commits will join a team that earned a 22-4 (0-0 Pac-12) record last season and seemed well on its way to a second-straight NCAA Regional appearance before COVID-19 led to the cancellation of the remainder of the 2020 season.

Carmouche is ranked No. 159 overall and as the 114th infielder in the Extra Elite Class of 2021 Player Rankings. She was also named to the Extra Inning Softball All-Summer Team in 2020, the Texas 6A All-District first team in 2019 and is a three-time Select 30 All-American. She has also accumulated multiple academic and artistic accolades, with 6A Academic All-District honors to complement an AP Scholar Award as well as the Scholastic Art and Writing Silver Key award.

Clements is ranked as the 25th catcher and No. 51 player overall in the Extra Inning Softball Extra Elite 100 Player Rankings and is a three-time All-District honoree and two-time Offensive MVP. Like Carmouche, she is also an AP Scholar, a three-time Academic All-District award recipient and a member of the Math, Science and Spanish National Honor Societies at Klein High School.

Hayes also brings a top ranking in the Extra Inning Softball Extra Elite 100 Player Rankings to the Cardinal, coming in at No. 53 overall and No. 43 among all infielders. She helped her Daniel Boone Area High School team to the first county championship in school history in 2018 and was named PIAA All-State, All-County first team and All-Area first team in 2019. She was also named All-Division first team in 2018 and holds her school’s single-season home run record.

Nadeau is ranked highly in the Extra Inning Softball Extra Elite 100 Player rankings as well: She is the No. 49 player overall and the 40th-ranked infielder. She was also ranked among the Top-20 in the 2021 FloSoftball rankings. At Citrus Valley High School, she was named All-League first team and the Defensive Player of the Year in both 2018 and 2020 while leading the league in batting average in 2018. As a top student, she achieved honor roll throughout high school.

Schroeder, the final commit, is a three-sport varsity athlete in softball, tennis and soccer who has led her teams to the CIF playoffs in each sport. In 2018, she was selected for the 2018 OnDeck West Coast Elite Camp, was named to the PGF Nationals All-Tournament Team in 2019 and is a two-time All-TCAL honoree. She was also named to the Academic All-Conference team three times and earned the Block L award, the highest academic honor at her high school.

Women’s swimming and diving

Head swim coach Greg Meehan and head dive coach Patrick Jeffrey announced the addition of seven top commits to the three-time defending NCAA champions. Three of the newest Cardinal are ranked in the top eight of SwimSwam’s Top-20 for the Class of 2021: Torri Huske is ranked No. 2, Amy Tang is the No. 4 swimmer and Sam Tadder comes in at No. 8.

(Photo: DON FERIA/isiphotos.com)

Huske — an Arlington, Virginia, native — will bring national team experience to the Farm after competing for Team USA at the 2019 Junior World Championships in Budapest, Hungary. A high school record holder in the 50 free, 100 free, 200 free, 100 fly and 200 IM, she has also set nearly all short and long course records in distances shorter than the 400 for her club team, the Arlington Aquatic Club. She has competed with the club for 12 years, from 2008 and 2020. Meehan said Huske’s versatility is “one of the best we’ve ever seen coming out of high school.”

Tang also has national team experience after being selected for the 2019 National Junior Team Camp and representing Team USA at the World Junior Swimming Championships in 2019. She won four events in 2019 at the World Junior championships, is a two-time Winter Junior champion and ranked as highly as No. 3 in the 100 free long course 18&U rankings in 2019. The accomplished commit also qualified for the 2021 Olympic Trials in the 50 free, 100 free, 100 back and 100 fly. Finally, the Bellevue, Washington, native was named the WIAA Swimmer of the Year and a NISCA High School All-American in 2017 and holds the Washington state high school 3A record in the 200 free.

Tadder participated in the 2018 National Select Camp, is a nine-time high school All-American and has nine state titles to her name to date. She previously held the national high school record for the 200 IM short course and currently holds the Virginia state record in the 200 free relay and 400 free relay. Like Tang, Tadder, who is from Virginia Beach, qualified for the 2021 Olympic Trials too. In addition to swimming, she also competed in club soccer and gymnastics. Meehan told GoStanford that “it’s fun to coach athletes with [Tadder’s] versatility, not knowing exactly which events she’ll compete in.”

Meghan Lynch was also a gymnast before deciding to dedicate more time to swimming and competed with her high school track and triathlon programs in Greenwich, Connecticut. In addition to being named all-state and freshman of the year in track to complement a 2018 USA Triathlon All-American award to go with six adult champion titles, Lynch holds numerous high school, Connecticut Class LL and State Open swimming records. As a member of the Greenwich YWCA Dolphins Swim Team since 2008, she has amassed 65 Connecticut Swimming age group records, competed at USA Swimming Nationals in both 2018 and 2019 and qualified for the 2020 Olympic Swimming Trials.

Iowa City, Iowa, native Aurora Roghair is a two-time 2019 state champion in the 200 free and 500 free as well as a six-time All-American between 2018 and 2019. She holds seven individual and relay school records as well as five total individual and relay conference records. As a member of the Iowa Flyers Swim Club from 2011 to 2020 and the Bronze Medal Club in 2020, she was named to the USA Swimming 18 and Under World 100 list in 2020 and holds the Iowa long course record in seven events.

(Photo: SCOTT GOULD/isiphotos.com)

Anna Shaw is a three-time All-American from 2018 to 2020 and was named first team All-State in 2018 and 2020. Hailing from Littleton, Colorado, she won the 50 free at both the 2018 4A state championship and the 2020 5A state championship. She holds her school’s 50 free team record as well as the 100 free pool record and 100 and 200 free team records with her club team, the University of Denver Hilltoppers. Finally, she was a member of the 2019 400 medley relay that won the title at junior nationals.

The Cardinal also signed standout diver Lauren Burch, who is from The Woodlands, Texas. Burch was an All-American from 2018 to 2020 and has been a member of the USA Diving High Performance Squad Tiered III Jr. since 2020. As a member of The Woodlands Diving Academy since 2012, she has found success on the national level with her club; the team placed fourth at the 2018 USA Diving Junior National Championship and fifth at the 2019 championships. As an individual at the 2019 USA Diving Junior Nationals, she placed fifth on the 3-meter and sixth on the 1-meter. Jeffrey said Burch “will bring an increased amount of depth to our already talented diving group” — which currently includes three-time All-American senior Mia Paulsen, five-time All-American junior Daria Lenz and four-time All-American junior Carolina Sculti.

Contact Sofia Scekic at sscekic ‘at’ stanford.edu.

