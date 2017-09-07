Widgets Magazine
Stanford Football podcast: USC Trojans preview
Fifth-year senior linebacker Peter Kalambayi (second from left) celebrates during Stanford's 27-10 win over USC last season. Kalambayi will be key in stopping Heisman contender Sam Darnold on his home turf this Saturday. (KAREN AMBROSE HICKEY/isiphotos.com)

Roberto Arguello

Broadcaster

Jack Landsberg

By: Roberto Arguello and Jack Landsberg

KZSU and The Stanford Daily join forces to produce the Stanford Football podcast. This week Roberto Arguello and Jack Landsberg preview Stanford versus USC on Saturday and discuss which weaknesses Stanford can exploit against the Trojans.

