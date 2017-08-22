Women’s soccer wins set in Wisconsin

Stanford women’s soccer started off their season with the momentum of two wins against Marquette and Wisconsin this past weekend.

Friday night saw the first win, when the Cardinal took down the Marquette Golden Eagles 4-0.

Senior Alison Jahansouz opened up in goal, joined by other Stanford veteran players. New on the field were freshmen Civana Kulhmann and Kiki Pickett along with sophomore transfer Sam Hiatt. Senior Jaye Boissiere also had her first career start on the field. Boissiere missed a season due to a medical redshirt and has not been back on the field since last season.

The first chance of the game for the Cardinal came as early as the fourth minute, when senior forward Kyra Carusa had an attempt blocked by the Marquette keeper. The team kept up the pressure, leading in shots 5-1 by the 20th minute.

Jahansouz was then given a yellow, and a penalty kick was awarded to the Golden Eagles. The Stanford keeper was able to save the shot, keeping the score 0-0.

Shortly thereafter though, the Cardinal was able to make the best of one of many opportunities as freshman forward Catarina Macario sent a bullet into the top corner in the 36th.

The Cardinal intensity continued, with Jahansouz keeping Marquette at bay on one end while her squad attacked the goal on the other. In the 52nd, Carusa lasered one in on an assist from junior midfielder Jordan DiBiasi.

20 minutes later, Carusa put another in the back of the net, putting the Cardinal up 3-0. The team was on a roll now, and senior Mariah Lee was able to score the fourth and last goal of the game.

Most of the Stanford bench was emptied during the game, allowing players to get a feel for the team as the season begins.

On Sunday night, the Cardinal stayed on the road to take on Wisconsin. Sophomore goalkeeper Lauren Rood started out in goal for the first time in her career. Newbie Macario also had her first career start.

By the eighth minute, the Cardinal had already registered a close shot, followed by various dangerous shots to keep Wisconsin on its feet.

Right before halftime, Hiatt put one in for the Cardinal, earning a 1-0 lead for the break.

A hand ball in the box at the 50th minute allowed Stanford a penalty kick. Carusa subsequently doubled the lead.

Depth of the team was established once again as Macario scored in the 56th on assists from DiBiasi and Xiao.

Then again, Macario scored her third goal in two games on an assist from Boissiere in the 66th.

But the Cardinal was not done yet. As the game was coming to a close, Kuhlmann scored her first career goal and the Cardinal established a 5-0 lead.

The Cardinal will take on Florida on Aug 25 at 2 p.m. in Florida.

