Editor’s Note: Retraction August 2, 2017 0 Comments Share tweet The Daily News Staff By: The Daily News Staff On July 25, 2017, The Stanford Daily ran an article discussing graduate student concerns over construction protocol and potential lead and asbestos in Escondido Village. That story did not meet The Daily’s requirements for anonymity and independent verification of facts and has therefore been removed. The Daily regrets this error. correction retraction 2017-08-02 The Daily News Staff August 2, 2017 0 Comments Share tweet Subscribe Click here to subscribe to our daily newsletter of top headlines.