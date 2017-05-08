Glam Grads: Jessica Jordan talks Bob Dylan, her winning essay

This edition of Glam Grads features Jessica Jordan, a first-year Ph.D. in English, who recently won an Honorable Mention in the American Studies Program’s essay contest, which asked students to reflect on the significance of Bob Dylan. Jordan wrote about her personal experience listening to Dylan in rural Tennessee and connecting her political identity with that of Dylan’s countercultural revolution. She and the other contest winners will read from their essays at a public event this Wednesday evening at Margaret Jacks Hall.

Jordan has not yet defined her area of research as a Ph.D., although she is interested in narrative cultures, cultures of reading, book ownership and literary narrative theory. The Daily sat down with Jordan to talk about her long-standing relationship with Dylan and his importance in 2017.

The Stanford Daily (TSD): What sparked your interest in Bob Dylan?

Jessica Jordan (JJ): I first started listening to Bob Dylan in high school. I’m from Tennessee, so it’s a very conservative area. As a high schooler, these countercultural themes of the 1960s were speaking to me because I was not conservative, and I was living in a very conservative place. So, it did not take long to come across Bob Dylan and his anthems of the time. I feel like the first Bob Dylan song I heard was “Mr. Tambourine Man,” which is just not a protest song, but I liked it.

TSD: Why did you decide to submit to the Dylan essay writing contest?

JJ: One, because it was just a good writing prompt. I’m always looking for writing prompts to do. And two, because Bob Dylan meant a lot to me as a teenager, and I had all of these experiences with his music. My mom was a Bob Dylan man in the 1960s and saw him in concert in Knoxville, and we took a trip together to see him when I was in high school. So, there were lots of experiences I could draw upon and it was a good prompt, so I could connect lots of interesting pieces together.

TSD: What inspired your submission?

JJ: It is more a creative essay. The prompt is very broad… But I decided to run with what I know about Bob Dylan and why I think he’s important. I started with living in this repressive, conservative place and feeling like I didn’t have an outlet for the things that I believed. I hated Bush [and] Cheney as a 15-year-old; my main ideological stance at that point was that these people are evil. I guess through Bob Dylan I made a T-shirt with lyrics from one of his songs: “How many deaths will it take till he knows that too many people have died.” And it’s just this ridiculous T-shirt. Nobody ever knew what it said. It had a picture of Bob Dylan, overlaid with illegible red text. But I felt like it was this important statement that I was making. That developed into this naive, but very passionate political stance which was all wrapped up in Dylan.

And also, the whole family history with my mom’s having been a fan of his in the 1960s, but she was totally removed from any countercultural stuff. She just liked his folk music because we’re from East Tennessee, and that’s what you do. And then, I transitioned from 1968 to 2008-09, when most of this was taking place. Dylan himself said not to look to him to have the answers — he’s just a guy singing songs who doesn’t like people lifting him up. Dylan’s music still does have an influence, especially on young people.

TSD: Do you feel that there is a divide between millennials and Dylan? Can he speak to a younger generation?

JJ: I think that the reason why his music has endured — not just his 1960s counter cultural stuff, but also his later songwriting greats like “If You Feel my Love” — is because he’s very talented. That’s always going to be relevant because he’s able to access something that’s vital. He says things about resistance, which I think is important. Obviously, lots of things have changed since the 60s. There used to be a lot of people saying that they were listening to Dylan and fighting the man but weren’t doing much beyond that. Not that that was everyone, but that it was the popular understanding. I think that our understanding of what resistance can and should be has changed. So I don’t think that Dylan stands as this savior figure that we follow to social change. But I think it is still good music to listen to. And even Dylan himself, through his actions and statement, certainly feels the same way. He is not the person who is going to lead the revolution for social changes that we need; he’s just a guy who writes songs. I think that you can still find value in his music, but he’s not the leader of the future.

TSD: What are your thoughts on Dylan’s winning the Nobel Prize? Should he have won?

JJ: On the one hand, I think it’s cool that he won because I think he has been a great contributor to American culture — again, a wonderful songwriter. I think it’s nice for the winner to be in this popular medium. It’s equalizing. It’s interesting to think about whether or not it counts as literature because then we get into philosophical debates about what literature is. I think that there are probably other authors who deserved to win who also write books. Particularly, American authors of color are overlooked time and time again. So, on the one hand, while it’s democratizing to give the award to a popular artist, they still chose an old white guy. You didn’t choose him to be a Nobel Prize winner in the 60s; you chose him in 2016. So, some of the meaning, I think, is lost.

Contact Josh Wagner at jwagner4 ‘at’ stanford.edu.