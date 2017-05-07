Women’s lightweight rowing takes victory against Princeton

In its final regatta of the regular season and a rare dual race against the No. 4 Princeton Tigers, No. 1 Stanford women’s lightweight rowing raced to a win on Saturday in New Jersey, taking the top positions in the varsity eight and varsity four events. With the varsity eight win, the Cardinal claimed the Class of 2015 Cup.

Stanford’s varsity eight squad won by open water against the Tigers, clocking in at 6:13.8. Princeton finished in 6:22.6. The team performed well in a final regular season tune-up before the Pacific Coast Rowing Championships next weekend. Stanford also showed its prowess under lightweight rowing head coach Kate Bertko, who rowed as a Princeton Tiger in her collegiate career, winning the varsity eight NCAA Championship in 2006.

The schools also each fielded two varsity four boats in the other race. Stanford once again lead the pack of four boats, placing first and second with times of 7:17.2 and 7:26.4, respectively. Princeton finished third (7:28.1) and fourth (7:41.5).

Stanford will compete again next Saturday at Lake Natoma near Sacramento, California in the Pacific Coast Rowing Championship.

