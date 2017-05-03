Softball looks to rebound against struggling Gaels

Stanford softball (18-27, 1-17) is set to play their final non-conference matchup on Wednesday against St. Mary’s (16-26, 2-7), marking the first time the two square off this season after last playing against the Gaels at the Stanford Nike Invitational last year, during which each team claimed a game.

The game will give the Cardinal a chance to get back in the win column after being swept in their series against No. 12 UCLA (37-12, 11-7) this last weekend. St. Mary’s also comes into the game with something to prove, as they look to snap a four-game losing streak after getting swept in their three-game series by Loyola Marymount (19-29, 5-7) over the weekend.

If the Cardinal hope to return to their winning ways, the team is going to need stronger execution by many in their lineup and hotter bats at the plate. The Cardinal played their best game of the weekend on Saturday, with sophomore Carolyn Lee pitching a quality complete game. However, the team’s season-high six errors ultimately sealed their 6-5 loss to the Bruins.

On the offensive side, senior Kylie Sorenson continues to be an offensive powerhouse for the team, boasting seven RBIs, three walks, two runs and a .692 on-base percentage over the weekend. She was joined by fellow senior Lauren Bertoy, who managed a .429 batting average and a team-high three runs against the Bruins.

A live stream for the game will be broadcast online on Pac-12.com. Live stats for the game are available at gostanford.com.

