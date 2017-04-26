Police Blotter: April 17 – 23 April 26, 2017 0 Comments Share tweet Sophie Regan Staff Writer By: Sophie Regan | Staff Writer This report covers a selection of incidents from April 17 to April 23 as recorded in the Stanford Department of Public Safety (SUDPS) bulletin. Monday, Apr. 17 Between 12:30 and 2:30 p.m., an unknown suspect posing as an IRS/FBI agent convinced someone to purchase $8,000 worth of gift cards at the Apple store to pay taxes. Tuesday, Apr. 18 At 11:52 p.m., someone followed a woman from her building and exposed himself to her in the elevator. Between 3 and 3:30 p.m., someone called an individual at Vaden Student Health Center and threatened the life of her and her family. Wednesday, Apr. 19 At 11:57 p.m., someone complained about a noise disturbance at the Phi Kappa Psi house, where people were talking too loudly on a second-floor exterior porch. Thursday, Apr. 20 At 6:50 a.m., a vehicle collided with a fixed object on Peter Coutts Road. The individual responsible was also cited and released for driving without a license. Friday, Apr. 21 At 2:17 a.m., two people were cited and released for smoking marijuana in public. Between 11 and 11:30 p.m., neighbors complained about a loud party at the Kappa Sigma house. The party organizers turned down the music when contacted. Saturday, Apr. 22 At 12:17 a.m., someone was cited and released for smoking marijuana in public. There was one alcohol transport. At 12:48 a.m., someone was cited and released for being a minor in possession of alcohol on Campus Drive near Constanzo Street. At 11:20 p.m., someone was cited and released for driving without a license in the Roth Way Garage. Sunday, Apr. 23 At 2:10 p.m., someone was cited and released for driving without a license on Santa Teresa Street near Via Ortega. There was one alcohol transport reported between April 17 and April 23 as recorded in the SUDPS bulletin. Contact Sophie Regan at sregan20 ‘at’ stanford.edu. alcohol transport MIPS noise complaint Police blotter SUDPS 2017-04-26 Sophie Regan April 26, 2017 0 Comments Share tweet Subscribe Click here to subscribe to our daily newsletter of top headlines.