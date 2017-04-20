No. 2 women’s water polo to close out the regular season against the Spartans

Second-ranked Stanford women’s water polo (17-2, 4-1 MPSF) will wrap up its regular season at home against No. 16 San Jose State (9-16, 0-4 MPSF) this Saturday.

The game will also be the Cardinal’s senior night, as the six Stanford veterans — Dani Jackovich, Sophia Monaghan, Jamie Neushul, Cassidy Papa, Maggie Steffens and Gabby Stone — will be honored in a ceremony after the game.

Coming off of a 10-9 loss to UCLA last weekend, the Cardinal are looking to bounce back before the postseason and to secure the top seed in the MPSF conference this weekend. In order to do so, the Cardinal need a win against the Spartans and No. 3 USC to win over top-ranked UCLA by seven goals or less. On the other hand, the Cardinal would drop to third seed with a loss on Saturday.

Just as in its first contest of the season against the Spartans, Stanford expects to regain the offensive power it had lost against UCLA. The Cardinal will need another strong performance to emerge victorious against San Jose State, whom they beat 17-1 earlier this year.

Next up will be the MPSF championships, which will take place in Los Angeles April 28-30.

