[final hk] Police Blotter: April 11-17 April 19, 2017 Sophie Regan Staff Writer By: Sophie Regan | Staff Writer This report covers a selection of incidents from April 11 to 17 as recorded in the Stanford Department of Public Safety (SUDPS) bulletin. Tuesday, April 11 Between 1:30 and 10:30 p.m., someone stole a wallet from an unlocked dorm room in Crothers Hall. At 4:55 p.m., a vehicle collided with a bike on Mayfield Avenue. Wednesday, April 12 At 12 a.m., two vehicles collided in a hit-and-run accident on Campus Drive. Friday, April 14 At 2:05 a.m., someone was cited and released for trespassing inside Stanford Stadium. At 11:20 a.m., a biker collided with a fixed object on Santa Teresa Street near the 300 block. Between 6 and 6:15 p.m., someone entered an unlocked dorm room in Arroyo Hall and stole a laptop. At 6:23 p.m., someone was arrested and booked for trespassing, resisting arrest and prowling near the Munger Graduate Residences. At 10 p.m., a driver was arrested and booked for driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol on Serra Street near Galvez Mall. Saturday, April 15 Between 11:30 p.m. on April 14 and 12:30 p.m. on April 15, someone stole a golf cart from outside Toyon Hall. Between 6:30 and 7:40 p.m., someone stole a purse from an unlocked vehicle on Stanford Avenue near Raimundo Avenue. Sunday, April 16 At 12:45 a.m., someone was cited and released for being a minor in possession of alcohol on Lane W near Levine Field. There were no alcohol transports reported between April 11 and 17 as recorded in the SUDPS bulletin.