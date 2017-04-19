Widgets Magazine

[final hk] Police Blotter: April 11-17

Sophie Regan

Staff Writer

By: Sophie Regan | Staff Writer

This report covers a selection of incidents from April 11 to 17 as recorded in the Stanford Department of Public Safety (SUDPS) bulletin.

Tuesday, April 11

  • Between 1:30 and 10:30 p.m., someone stole a wallet from an unlocked dorm room in Crothers Hall.
  • At 4:55 p.m., a vehicle collided with a bike on Mayfield Avenue.

Wednesday, April 12

  • At 12 a.m., two vehicles collided in a hit-and-run accident on Campus Drive.

Friday, April 14

  • At 2:05 a.m., someone was cited and released for trespassing inside Stanford Stadium.
  • At 11:20 a.m., a biker collided with a fixed object on Santa Teresa Street near the 300 block.
  • Between 6 and 6:15 p.m., someone entered an unlocked dorm room in Arroyo Hall and stole a laptop.
  • At 6:23 p.m., someone was arrested and booked for trespassing, resisting arrest and prowling near the Munger Graduate Residences.
  • At 10 p.m., a driver was arrested and booked for driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol on Serra Street near Galvez Mall.

Saturday, April 15

  • Between 11:30 p.m. on April 14 and 12:30 p.m. on April 15, someone stole a golf cart from outside Toyon Hall.
  • Between 6:30 and 7:40 p.m., someone stole a purse from an unlocked vehicle on Stanford Avenue near Raimundo Avenue.

Sunday, April 16

  • At 12:45 a.m., someone was cited and released for being a minor in possession of alcohol on Lane W near Levine Field.

There were no alcohol transports reported between April 11 and 17 as recorded in the SUDPS bulletin.

 

Contact Sophie Regan at sregan20 ‘at’ stanford.edu.

