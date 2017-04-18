Baseball hosts Cal, looks to bounce back in conference play

No. 18 Stanford men’s baseball (19-12, 5-7 Pac-12) will look to bounce back from a series loss against UCLA when it hosts UC Berkeley (16-17, 8-7) in a one-game midweek matchup on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.

The matchup will be Stanford head coach Mark Marquess’ final home game against school rival Cal.

In their previous series against the Bruins (16-16, 9-6), the Cardinal dropped two of the three-game set at Sunken Diamond.

Sophomore pitcher Kris Bubic started Game 1 of the series. He gave up just two earned runs in 6.1 innings. His strong effort on the mound was upended by a tremendous effort by UCLA pitcher Griffin Canning who blanked the Cardinal in a 12-strikeout, complete game.

Stanford rebounded in Game 2 behind the pitching of Andrew Summerville and Colton Hock. Summerville let three runners score in 5.2 innings while striking out five batters and walking only one. Hock relieved Summerville and shut the door on the Bruins to give Stanford a 5-3 win.

In Game 3, junior Matt Winaker gave the Cardinal a 6-5 lead in the bottom of the eighth with a three-run home run. The effort was not enough as Hock gave up runs in the 9th to send the game into extra innings before the Bruins took the game in the 10th. The loss was Hock’s first of the season. He has five wins along with seven saves in 28.2 innings pitched.

Freshman Daniel Bakst kept his red-hot bat against UCLA as he had a hit in every game of the series and now has a hit in 16 of his last 17 games.

Cal is coming into the matchup having also lost its previous series against defending Pac-12 champion Utah.

Stanford and Cal played earlier on April 4, and Stanford came away with the win outlasting the Bears 8-4 to give coach Marquess his 1,600th victory. Trailing 2-0 in the fourth, the Cardinal scored eight runs on seven hits to take a lead, which they would not yield for the rest of the game.

After the one-game series, the Cardinal will travel to Eugene on Friday to face off against Oregon (23-10, 6-6) in a four-game set starting at 6 p.m.

