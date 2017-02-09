Men’s tennis hosts weekend matches

After a 4-3 win against the Memphis Tigers (2-2) more than a week ago, the No. 18 Stanford men’s tennis (3-1) are back in action this weekend as they host UNLV (4-0) and Saint Mary’s (3-1).

The Cardinal’s most dominant single’s player, junior Tom Fawcett (No. 8) ranks in the top 10 of the nation and will likely be a player to whom Stanford will look for points this weekend.

Against the Tigers, Fawcett beat No. 35 Ryan Peniston 6-2,6-4 in the No. 1 spot and was the only Cardinal player to end in straight sets on the day. The rest of Stanford’s single players went to three, with David Wilczynski’s 3-6, 7-5, 7-5 win to close out singles play.

Meanwhile, the Cardinal duos for doubles had trouble closing out. Two sets of Stanford’s double partners (Fawcett/Wilczynski and Jack Barber/Michael Genender) lost 6-1.

Stanford will look to improve its double’s play and continue to thrive in singles this weekend as they face UNLV on Saturday at 1 p.m. and Saint Mary’s at 12:30 p.m. at the Taube Family Tennis Center. The games will be streamed live at streamingtennis.com.

