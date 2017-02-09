In Stanford's 4-3 win over Memphis last week, junior David Wilczynski won his last two sets to close out the Cardinal's third win on the year. (MYLAN GRAY/ The Stanford Daily). Men’s tennis hosts weekend matches February 9, 2017 0 Comments Share tweet Sydney Shaw By: Sydney Shaw After a 4-3 win against the Memphis Tigers (2-2) more than a week ago, the No. 18 Stanford men’s tennis (3-1) are back in action this weekend as they host UNLV (4-0) and Saint Mary’s (3-1). The Cardinal’s most dominant single’s player, junior Tom Fawcett (No. 8) ranks in the top 10 of the nation and will likely be a player to whom Stanford will look for points this weekend. Against the Tigers, Fawcett beat No. 35 Ryan Peniston 6-2,6-4 in the No. 1 spot and was the only Cardinal player to end in straight sets on the day. The rest of Stanford’s single players went to three, with David Wilczynski’s 3-6, 7-5, 7-5 win to close out singles play. Meanwhile, the Cardinal duos for doubles had trouble closing out. Two sets of Stanford’s double partners (Fawcett/Wilczynski and Jack Barber/Michael Genender) lost 6-1. Stanford will look to improve its double’s play and continue to thrive in singles this weekend as they face UNLV on Saturday at 1 p.m. and Saint Mary’s at 12:30 p.m. at the Taube Family Tennis Center. The games will be streamed live at streamingtennis.com. Contact Sydney Shaw at sshaw17 ‘at’ stanford.edu. david wilczynski Jack Barber Michael Geneder Ryan Peniston Saint Mary's men's tennis Stanford men's tennis tom fawcett University of Memphis men's tennis UNLV men's tennis 2017-02-09 Sydney Shaw February 9, 2017 0 Comments Share tweet Subscribe Click here to subscribe to our daily newsletter of top headlines.