Police Blotter: Jan. 31 – Feb. 6

By: Sophie Regan

This report covers a selection of incidents from Jan. 31 to Feb. 6 as recorded in the Stanford Department of Public Safety (SUDPS) bulletin.

Tuesday, Jan. 31

  • An unknown suspect drew what appeared to be a swastika with black grease on a stop sign on Palm Drive near Campus Drive.

Wednesday, Feb. 1

  • Between 4:45 and 8 p.m., an unknown suspect stole the rear license plate from a car parked on Salvatierra Street.
  • Someone reported being touched inappropriately at work between 5:30 and 6 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 2

  • At 6:10 p.m., a biker collided with a fixed object on Nathan Abbot Way near Galvez Mall.
  • At 7 p.m., a car collided with a bike outside of the Center for Integrated Systems (CIS).
  • At 8:15 p.m., a driver was cited and released for driving without a license on Galvez Street near Campus Drive.
  • At 10 p.m., someone was cited and released for being in possession of drug paraphernalia and burglary tools near Abrams Court.

Friday, Feb. 3

  • At 12 a.m., a car collided with a bike on Campus Drive near Palm Drive.
  • At 8:38 a.m., two vehicles collided on Junipero Serra Boulevard near the 600 block.
  • At 2 p.m., two vehicles collided on Lagunita Drive outside of Tresidder Memorial Union.
  • Between 2:10 and 2:20 p.m., someone stole a package containing a patio table from a front porch.
  • At 9:40 p.m., someone was cited and released for being a minor in possession of alcohol on Campus Drive near Alvarado Row.

Saturday, Feb. 4

  • Between 2:50 and 3 p.m., someone stole a credit card wallet that was left on the grass of Johnson Field.
  • Between 11 p.m. on Feb. 3 and 2 a.m. on Feb. 4, a U-locked bike was stolen from the bike rack outside of Munger Graduate Residence.
  • Between 11 a.m. on Feb. 3 and 12 p.m. on Feb. 4, a bike was stolen from the bike rack outside of Kairos House. The victim is unsure of whether the bike was locked.

Sunday, Feb. 5

  • At 12:40 a.m., someone was cited and released for being a minor in possession of alcohol at Jerry House.

There was one alcohol transport reported between Jan. 31 and Feb. 6 as recorded in the SUDPS bulletin.

Contact Sophie Regan at sregan20 ‘at’ stanford.edu.

