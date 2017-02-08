Police Blotter: Jan. 31 – Feb. 6 February 8, 2017 0 Comments Share tweet Sophie Regan By: Sophie Regan This report covers a selection of incidents from Jan. 31 to Feb. 6 as recorded in the Stanford Department of Public Safety (SUDPS) bulletin. Tuesday, Jan. 31 An unknown suspect drew what appeared to be a swastika with black grease on a stop sign on Palm Drive near Campus Drive. Wednesday, Feb. 1 Between 4:45 and 8 p.m., an unknown suspect stole the rear license plate from a car parked on Salvatierra Street. Someone reported being touched inappropriately at work between 5:30 and 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2 At 6:10 p.m., a biker collided with a fixed object on Nathan Abbot Way near Galvez Mall. At 7 p.m., a car collided with a bike outside of the Center for Integrated Systems (CIS). At 8:15 p.m., a driver was cited and released for driving without a license on Galvez Street near Campus Drive. At 10 p.m., someone was cited and released for being in possession of drug paraphernalia and burglary tools near Abrams Court. Friday, Feb. 3 At 12 a.m., a car collided with a bike on Campus Drive near Palm Drive. At 8:38 a.m., two vehicles collided on Junipero Serra Boulevard near the 600 block. At 2 p.m., two vehicles collided on Lagunita Drive outside of Tresidder Memorial Union. Between 2:10 and 2:20 p.m., someone stole a package containing a patio table from a front porch. At 9:40 p.m., someone was cited and released for being a minor in possession of alcohol on Campus Drive near Alvarado Row. Saturday, Feb. 4 Between 2:50 and 3 p.m., someone stole a credit card wallet that was left on the grass of Johnson Field. Between 11 p.m. on Feb. 3 and 2 a.m. on Feb. 4, a U-locked bike was stolen from the bike rack outside of Munger Graduate Residence. Between 11 a.m. on Feb. 3 and 12 p.m. on Feb. 4, a bike was stolen from the bike rack outside of Kairos House. The victim is unsure of whether the bike was locked. Sunday, Feb. 5 At 12:40 a.m., someone was cited and released for being a minor in possession of alcohol at Jerry House. There was one alcohol transport reported between Jan. 31 and Feb. 6 as recorded in the SUDPS bulletin. Contact Sophie Regan at sregan20 ‘at’ stanford.edu. alcohol transport bike accidents bike theft crime crime and safety Police blotter 2017-02-08 Sophie Regan February 8, 2017 0 Comments Share tweet Subscribe Click here to subscribe to our daily newsletter of top headlines.