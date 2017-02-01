Squash splits East Coast road trip

No. 6 Stanford women’s squash (4-5) went even on its pair of road matches this past weekend, with a lopsided 9-0 defeat to No. 3 Trinity (10-1) and a 7-2 victory over Cornell (6-3) in a trip to the East Coast.

Stanford got off to a slow start, falling in all nine matches against the third-ranked Bantams, who avenged their loss to the Cardinal last season. Freshman Chloe Chemtob and sophomore Lucy Rowe were able to take their matches into four games but ultimately could not make up the two-game deficits that started each contest.

After starting the season 3-1, the sixth-ranked Stanford women extended their losing streak to four in Connecticut and needed some regeneration to get the team going again.

After leaving Hartford, Stanford turned the momentum and defeated the Big Red 7-2, only sacrificing matches in the 1 and 3 spots. The Cardinal showed great resilience, with four of the nine matches lasting five games, and three of those four extending to four matches. Stanford’s highly competitive victories will hopefully serve as a momentum boost to take into the remainder of the regular season.

Despite the loss to Trinity, head coach Mark Talbott remarked that overall, it was a “good trip,” especially with ending on such a high note against Cornell. He picked out junior Christie Huchro, who defeated Big Red opponent Nghi Nguyen in three games, as his most consistent player.

Stanford will end regular-season play on Feb. 11-12 against Harvard, Dartmouth and Williams before hoping to participate in the CSA National Championships in Princeton.

