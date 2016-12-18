Southeast of Eden: An Angelino’s take on Damien Chazelle’s ‘La La Land’

“La La Land” — Damien Chazelle’s bittersweet product on the attempts to preserve the fading past — touched a special place in my heart. It’s another typically Los Angeles movie, un-typically concerned with what the history of LA looked and felt like. Wouldn’t it be nice to go back to those days? it seems to seductively sing. And yet, “La La Land” is too knowing, too familiar with heartbreak and ache and lingering in the past to ever suggest that as a positive alternative. Part of the power of its self-consciousness has to do with its dreamy depiction of my beloved Los Angeles. “City of Dreams” has become a tired LA cliché. Chazelle’s movie draws upon it, but smartly critiques its origins, its mythology, its pull on people — analyzing with Nouvelle Vague precision.

In a subtle bit of perverse humor, the opening number “Another Day of Sun” doesn’t depict Los Angeles traffic as a Katzenjammer clawing-of-throats à la Godard’s “Weekend” bougies. “Where’s the anger?” one may reasonably ask. Instead, Chazelle plops us into a curious mélange of hyped-up happiness and forced smiles: From the warm baby-blue of the sky, the camera sharply right-angles and drearily pans alongside a stretch of endless traffic-jam, with funky color saturation smothering the scene. A radio announcer chirps: “Another hot and sunny day in Southern California,” each word keyed in to a hollow, abstract precision — what about the equally memorable rainy drizzle? Soupy, hot millennials in their trendy BMWs — all blaring different types of music that meld into cacophony — are harmonized by Schroeder’s piano tinkling wafting from a trendy young brown-skinned girl’s stereo. The viewer’s sense of spatial and aural orientation gets torpedoed; the young woman (Reshma Gajjar) leads the freeway drivers out of their cars and has them come together to mumble-cheer on Spanish flamenco dancers, African drummers in La Curacao furniture vans, and Asian and black breakdancers hopping up and down in mock-rave lunacy, crafting a schizoid, swirling musical image for today. The credits haven’t rolled — are we sure this isn’t an ad for a Coca-Cola Christmas? It’s yet another confangled long-take — but wait! With an edge! The number is both indulging and mocking today’s cinematic obsession for the scene to be filmed in one irrational, unnecessary take; obvious cheat-cuts (pans where the screen gets incredibly blurry — a common, de-stabilizing Chazelle/Sandgren technique throughout “La La Land”) point to how this long-take has always been used for cynical, shock-happy, Socially Important works (from “Birdman Or” to “The Tribe”) — never up-beat optimism in service of some soul-lifting. The “Another Day of Sun” number’s aggressive diversity barrels forward with brash pluckiness, bypassing the Dumb and Forced, crashing straight into the Delightfully Freakish, even downright Brechtian. “Weekend” does manage to sneak in after all.

This traffic-jam ditty is the only one set anywhere remotely near a run-down part of LA. Set atop the ramp that connects the 105 and 110 freeways, it’s true inner-city. Watts hovers soundlessly behind the camera. The slightly sfumato’d downtown skyline is shown in all its mercilessly un-cliché urban grimness. Maybe if you squint, you can see the South Central apartment I grew up in off to the left, near Crenshaw and Slauson.

Inevitably, Chazelle is going to get flak for using the same “Shot in LA” irritations as all the other Hollywood directors before him. Basically, anything south of Wilshire and east of Culver City doesn’t exist; if it does, the location is mainly for postcard or jazz-album-cover decoration, as in the scene where Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone climb the Watts Towers. Yet why am I not offended or aggravated?

I think it’s because Chazelle’s goal is to tap into the dreams of a young person living in Los Angeles, especially a person from the parts of the city Hollywood movies hate to show. When looking at that CinemaScope/Technicolor screen, I don’t necessarily want to be reminded of the abject poverty and misery from whence I came. I want a glint of hope and color and razzle-dazzle. Regardless whether it showed my part of town or not, rewatches of “La La Land” had me remembering all the times when, during an endless freeway trip in the back of my mom’s car, I conjured up endless fantasies about what I’d do if I ran into some money, how I would share it amongst my mom, sisters, grandmother, and myself. (Cue Emma Stone’s “Audition,” rush-sung with grit and believable desperation, “Here’s to the fools who dream/Crazy as they may seem.”) I’d look out at the city of smog and stars and marvel at the possibilities — what that convention center, or that marquee sign reading “ACADEMY,” or those bookstores might have holed up inside. The beauty of living, just for a day, on that mystical West Side — a seemingly unattainable goal at that age, but one within grasp in my head — was enough to keep me listening and watching movies aimlessly. As I got older, the fantasy expanded: I’d have that lovely gal who’d complete me right by my side. Dreaming in color. Dreaming in widescreen.

Maybe that’s why I tend to say the musical is my favorite film-genre. Besides being an unabashed romantic in love with being in love, the musical attracts me for its dreamy eccentricities. It is escapism, yes, but structured, disciplined escapism. The best escapist fare always invites the outside, real world into its doors. Especially if the musical is set in a city the viewer is familiar with: the LA of “La La Land,” of course, but also the St. Louis of Vincente Minnelli’s masterpiece or the New York of “On the Town.” Especially if the musical deals with themes that matter personally to us: strikes and labor rights in “Une Chambre en Ville”; sexual and social liberation in “Gold Diggers of 1933”; childhood in “Meet Me in St. Louis” or “Mary Poppins”; and, almost always, romantic love. In a meaty musical, the real should be allowed to mesh with the imagined, the results unexpected yet exciting.

* * *

“La La Land” is no exception to the cobbled-together eclecticism of musicals. They love permutation, remix, references forward and backward, thus achieving that treasured timelessness. In spades, “La La Land” calls forth the past for the present. On a Paramount movie set, an umbrella shop (Demy) stands underneath the window that Bogart and Ingrid Bergman look out from in “Casablanca.” A Millenial throwback-to-the-80s pool party plays Soft Cell’s “Tainted Love”, itself a synthy remake of the original, more soulful Gloria Jones single from 1965. The final musical number skillfully and unpretentiously harmonizes “The Red Balloon,” the garish impressionism of Ophuls’s “Lola Montes” and Powell and Pressburger’s “Tales of Hoffman”/”Red Shoes”/”Oh, Rosalinda!!”, sailors straight outta Rochefort, geometrically precise Busby Berkeley waltzes, and “Singin’ in the Rain” street lamps — into a postmodern bouillabaisse.

The typical “La La Land” image is so top-heavy, so garishly overcomposed from what you’d see in a Saks Fifth Avenue window. Its traffic-jam numbers, girlfriends goin’ out on the town, and nerdy jazz clubs flow with fossilized-in-amber frozenness and slickness. Creating his own la la land from LA realism, Chazelle crafts a precarious art-bubble that can burst at any moment. This bubble draws upon a smorgasbord of poignant effects to create its charm:

Wacky jewel tones that have an abrasive, suicidal desperateness to them. Stone’s yellow sun dress blinds my eyes, a pink streetlight clashes with Sandgren’s indigo skies, a narcissist’s green is overused in Gosling’s and Stone’s fights. Cinematographer Linus Sandgren’s (“ Joy”/”American Hustle” ) twirly, ballerina pirouettes around the kissing couple Along with #2, a black-and-white pan which will start in one boring mode (Gosling’s hands playing Christmas muzak) and, swiping around the back of someone’s head, end in a magical realm (his hands melting into “Mia and Sebastian’s Theme”) Greenhorn Chazelle’s giddy use of CinemaScope linearity, stretchiness, and bulge lovingly copped from “ The Young Girls of Rochefort” Exactingly-planned camera swoops into the air, like some mega-MGM/Bollywood production David O. Russell-like pushes and rushes into, around, over lovers’ faces, covering as many angles as Sandgren can juggle. (It has the look of an O. Russell film, if not quite the choppy, exhilarating, jazzy rhythm.)

Though no imperfection seeps into the visuals, every incongruity enters the contaminated, quasi-naturalist performances, which surprise and delight in reminding us of the stars’ earthiness. Stone’s rushing voice quavers in “Audition (The Fools Who Dream)” nailing Melancholy and Fear of Failure. Gosling’s Brando-in-“Guys-and-Dolls” husk is similarly down-to-earth, grounding a sex star if only for the moment. Chazelle and Sandgren’s camera loves to linger on one of the two of them (usually Emma Stone) in heavenly pauses, showing how long-takes have been so under-utilized in the most basic dialogue scenes, and so over-utilized in scenes that have no need to be an unpicked block of ice.

All of this finagling and cross-referencing is shot in a distinctly David O. Russellian lens of flighty action, whirling movement and kineticism. Russell’s under-analyzed recent output could half be equated to the non-musical films of Minnelli: tight, personal yarns about families and overcoming shrill/shrieking social attacks, filtered through a dreamy (some incorrectly say “messy”) lens. Minnelli’s popping reds, Russell’s magnetic camera pushes: One burgeoning master-on-the-rise (Chazelle) cites another (Russell); thus, the remixing, on which the musical thrives, goes on.

Musicals love contamination. The dream world spills into the ‘real.’ People always teeter on the verge of bursting into operatic spasms in a loudly-colorful dialogue scene, and, contrariwise, sing-shout lines like, “The motor clicks a little when it gets cold, but that’s normal.” No surprises appear for those who know their musicals, and yet constant rewatches always pull the viewer into the world, as if they were watching it for the first time. Above all, the musical is a genre that traffics in glorious contradictions, of disjointed elements suddenly coming together to flow with action, spirit, purpose.

* * *

Los Angeles is a marvelous contradiction in itself. Every day on the freeway, the privileged run up against the lack-of-plenties, the rich against the poor, and the bleached-white against the sun-baked brown. A guy from the latter group, I could only dream of one day understanding that part of town with the huge white sign in the mountains. Like Stone and her actress-aunt, I had a TV, a decent DVD player, and a library packed to the nines with timeless classics. I, too, watched “Bringing Up Baby,” “Casablanca,” “Notorious” — mimicking the masterful displays of acting I saw in those Classic Hollywood films. How I pretended to be a consentingly hapless Cary Grant to a tough, brash K. Hepburn! or a bashful Jack Lemmon with my imaginary Shirley MacLaine!

I wasn’t quite like the brown-skinned girl who opens “Another Day of Sun.” No summer Sunday nights were spent in repertory theaters watching “Technicolor worlds made out of music and machine.” I didn’t know my Technicolor from my CinemaScope. That kind of movie-going outing (and the type of knowledge pooled from that) was something my family could never do regularly, if ever — far too expensive, the theater in an even more inconvenient part of town, and I felt shy asking my estranged dad for a lift to the Pacific Theaters just to watch a movie I’d soon forget (though “Peter Pan“ and “Kill Bill: Volume 2″ stuck with me). But with those library DVDs, I (a movie Matilda) learned and grew anyway. Though words didn’t specifically exist to describe it (that I recall… no, not at all), I was emotionally on the same wavelength as Stone and her aunt, Reshma Gajjar’s brown-skinned girl and that gut-punch lyric of hers: “It called me to be on that screen/And live inside each scene…”

Chazelle never captures the eerie and under-represented LA of films by Charles Burnett (“Killer of Sheep”), Sam Fuller (“The Crimson Kimono!”), or even our idol Jacques Demy, whose “Model Shop” is a depiction of LA ennui and alienation par excellence. But what Chazelle can, and does, capture is LA’s conjured-up dreaminess — its magic realism, a partial construction, from what exists in the world and the artist’s interpretation thereof — its fleeting web of togetherness, happiness, and hope. LA is a city haunted by its slowly-dissolving past — from the cinephilic pleasures of a South Pasadena movie theater called the Rialto (now boarded-up and ghost-like), to Hollywood’s mural of stars flaunting icons from Marilyn to Charlie, Shirley T to Jimmy Dean (cracking, pissed on and graffiti’d, last I checked). The past Ryan and Emma are trying so desperately (and, in the end, hopelessly) to bring back eludes them. The past of a romantic moment. The past of a first encounter, the instant you fell in love with that person and the world seemed to harmonize for a blissfully purple night or two. (Unfortunately, those love-wracked nights can’t all be shot by Linus Sandgren.) The past of movie musicals — of Vincente Minnelli, Bob Fosse, Jacques Demy, Stan “The Man” Donen, Gene Kelly, “West Side Story.” The past of revolutionary jazz, which thrives by surviving into the present and calling upon the forbearers of yesteryear (‘Trane, Ella, Duke, Miles, and them that plays for a termite, go-for-broke jazz audience; that kind of “real” jazz is nowhere present in “La La Land,” but so what? — by their very design, studio movies can never hope to replicate that jazz-club feel; Chazelle’s only going for a metaphoric, audience-appealing approximation of the real McCoy).

In “La La Land,” the past has long passed. The characters don’t realize it until it’s too late. The present? Just a shotgun marriage of disparate threads which don’t hold the same cohesive resonances at they seemed to decades ago. (Did they then? I wonder…). The post-modern, Frankenstenian blendings of “La La Land” barely hold together, so precarious they are, so delicate, so easily torn apart. Nostalgia and the #aesthetic moment keep us obsessed with this past, one which keeps up locked in a perpetual state of frustration and anxiety. “La La Land” suggests this doe-eyed pining for “those lovely summer days” is delightful for the heart, dangerous for the head.

Something got weirdly lost when my transition from the inner city to the City of Stars took place. What was it? Every time I come home from school, I comb the streets of Hyde Park to find out. I watch the films of the LA Rebellion to relive that geographical past which is so different, and yet eerily the same. I experience musicals like those of Minnelli, Demy, and now Chazelle, to figure out the past. But alas — I mustn’t dwell in blanket nostalgia too long. Too many painful yet precious memories. I must look forward — yet how can I, when who I am today is so informed by who I was on that freeway at five, at ten, at fifteen, forgetting that each day was yet another day of sun?

