From women Band alumni: Joking about sex is not sexual assault

Dear administrators,

Women like sex and jokes about sex.

Women do not like to be assaulted.

We can tell the difference.

Your recent efforts to sanitize the culture of the LSJUMB by removing mildly suggestive street signs and words like “sexion” from the band lexicon strike us as textbook “benevolent sexism.” That is, chivalrous ideas and actions that claim to benefit women while actually reinforcing sexism in assuming that women are weak and need protection. Benevolent sexism works in tandem with hostile sexism (which overtly denigrates women and excuses violence against them) to reinforce rape culture.

Disempowering the incoming, first-ever 100 percent female top band management also strikes us as a blow against, rather than for, women. The intent of Title IX was to ensure equal opportunity regardless of gender. Title IX brought women musicians into the LSJUMB for the first time. What a bitter irony to invoke it in eliminating the first all-female band leadership.

The LSJUMB has seen many women in leadership roles; these women leaders have ironically been disrespected by University administrators in the past despite their clear competence and effectiveness. Besides offering numerous leadership and management opportunities for women, LSJUMB has also been a safe haven for gender expression of all kinds.

We were also the first band in our conference to regularly play at women’s athletic events.

By all means, step up the fight against sexual violence on campus.

But don’t destroy the LSJUMB in our name. We don’t need that kind of help.

Sincerely,

