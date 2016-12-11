Widgets Magazine

Stanford offers free Caltrain passes to off-campus grad students and employees

Cyrus Ready-Campbell

By: Cyrus Ready-Campbell

Last week, Parking & Transportation Services (P&TS) announced the full-fledged launch of the Go Pass program, a partnership with Caltrain that allows members unlimited free rail travel.

In pilot development since 2014, Go Passes are now available at no charge to all “graduate students, postdoctoral scholars and university and hospital employees residing off Stanford property and within typical commuting distances.” Go Passes are non-transferable and are not available to the spouses, partners or children of those eligible.

The passes do not need to be used on exclusively Stanford-related business. According to the guidelines for their use, “you can use them to travel to a Giants game, to get to the airport or to avoid parking fees while spending the day in San Francisco or San Jose.”

The Go Passes complement existing free transit options for Stanford employees. Stanford employees are already eligible for the Valley Transit Authority (VTA) Eco Pass, which provides free usage on Santa Clara VTA buses and light rail. Stanford students and employees can also ride the trans-Bay Line U for free with a valid Stanford ID.

To check eligibility or request a Go Pass, more information is available online at https://transportation.stanford.edu/transit/free-transit-incentives/caltrain-go-pass.

 

Contact Cyrus Ready-Campbell at cyrusrc ‘at’ stanford.edu.

