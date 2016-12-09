Editorial Board: Why The Daily matters December 9, 2016 0 Comments Share tweet Vol. 250 Editorial Board By: Vol. 250 Editorial Board The Daily’s Vol. 250 Editorial Board comprises five members (L-R): head copy editor Stephanie Chen ’18, executive editor Will Ferrer ’18, editor-in-chief Kylie Jue ’17, managing editor of Opinions Michael Gioia ’17 and former editor-in-chief Andrew Vogeley ’17. For the fall 2016 Dead Week issue, each member wrote about The Daily’s personal importance to them. Click on each member below to read their editorial. Stephanie Chen Institutional legaciesWill Ferrer We're not Faulkner, but we're worth the readKylie Jue Learning with The DailyMichael Gioia Our intellectual communityAndrew Vogeley The work of an editorial board The Stanford Daily Vol. 250 Editorial Board 2016-12-09 Vol. 250 Editorial Board December 9, 2016 0 Comments Share tweet Subscribe Click here to subscribe to our daily newsletter of top headlines.