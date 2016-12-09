Widgets Magazine

The Board of Trustees approved five new construction projects. Read more: https://t.co/bbasTgHOfz: 1 hour ago, The Stanford Daily
Clayton Garner ’17 and Kimberly Diane Chang M.S. ’16 were named 2018 Schwarzman Scholars: https://t.co/iTNxGoFonk: 4 hours ago, The Stanford Daily
Read more about what other students have to say regarding Pre-major advising: https://t.co/OFLMdsuvzN: 8 hours ago, The Stanford Daily
Stanford Daily headlines: 12/9/2016 - https://t.co/AvnrOjbgYt: 14 hours ago, The Stanford Daily
Stanford Daily headlines: 12/8/2016 - https://t.co/ksNcdIzAv8: 2 days ago, The Stanford Daily
Stanford Daily headlines: 12/7/2016 - https://t.co/pbU4sSLXRK: 3 days ago, The Stanford Daily
RT @StanfordSports: BREAKING: Christian McCaffrey won't be returning for a senior season with @StanfordFball, @BleacherReport says. https…: 3 days ago, The Stanford Daily
Stanford Daily headlines: 12/5/2016 - https://t.co/7pudN8DWWF: 5 days ago, The Stanford Daily
Meet Omer Reingold, a new faculty member in the Stanford CS department: https://t.co/HOJarzpFfH: 1 week ago, The Stanford Daily
In January, the new Roble Field parking space will accommodate 1,100 vehicles: https://t.co/WOKg1NPOtJ: 1 week ago, The Stanford Daily

OPINIONS

Editorial Board: Why The Daily matters

Vol. 250 Editorial Board

By: Vol. 250 Editorial Board

The Daily’s Vol. 250 Editorial Board comprises five members (L-R): head copy editor Stephanie Chen ’18, executive editor Will Ferrer ’18, editor-in-chief Kylie Jue ’17, managing editor of Opinions Michael Gioia ’17 and former editor-in-chief Andrew Vogeley ’17. For the fall 2016 Dead Week issue, each member wrote about The Daily’s personal importance to them. Click on each member below to read their editorial.

