Widgets Magazine

Tweets by @Stanford_Daily

Stanford Daily headlines: 11/22/2016 - https://t.co/cxtUdw9H5j: 19 hours ago, The Stanford Daily
Stanford Daily headlines: 11/21/2016 - https://t.co/08AzZbC6jO: 2 days ago, The Stanford Daily
Stanford alum and Facebook Product Design VP Julie Zhuo discusses strategy in speaker series.https://t.co/VKrpCzkpuZ: 4 days ago, The Stanford Daily
STATS 60 creates new artificially intelligent robot TA https://t.co/kXy1pxcVva: 4 days ago, The Stanford Daily
Power2Act seeks space for disability community on campus. https://t.co/52n0wgcokn: 4 days ago, The Stanford Daily
Students ask University to create a sanctuary campus to protect undocumented students against legal changes. https://t.co/XLHkQCxtmi: 4 days ago, The Stanford Daily
Half of the STATS 60 students hadn't been interacting with a real TA... or at least not a human one. https://t.co/kXy1pxuwTK: 5 days ago, The Stanford Daily
LSJUMB's travel band has been extended in advance of Big Game, and band alumni aren't happy. https://t.co/f2raQcR28K: 5 days ago, The Stanford Daily
Stanford Daily headlines: 11/18/2016 - https://t.co/gp8OfGubbb: 5 days ago, The Stanford Daily
Stanford researchers are one step closer to a sickle cell cure: https://t.co/iizkUO3XxD: 5 days ago, The Stanford Daily

Tagged with:

© 2016 THE STANFORD DAILY