With players off from school this week, Shaw says he's looking forward to his players getting more sleep and playing with extra energy Sat: 4 hours ago, StanfordDaily Sports
Dalton Schultz says he hopes to get into the gaming industry in the future.: 10 hours ago, StanfordDaily Sports
Shaw says Brandon Simmons is the best non-returner special teams player in the conference.: 11 hours ago, StanfordDaily Sports
Shaw reiterates that only fourth and fifth-year players will participate in the senior day ceremony on Saturday: 11 hours ago, StanfordDaily Sports
Shaw: "Dalton Schultz is the most complete tight end in our conference.": 11 hours ago, StanfordDaily Sports
Shaw: "As I said last week, with what we've gone through this year, we can't look down on anybody.": 11 hours ago, StanfordDaily Sports
Shaw: "I'm proud of our football team to weather the many storms we weathered this season.": 11 hours ago, StanfordDaily Sports
When Shaw asked McCaffrey what his favorite run play was, McCaffrey said "I love the plays where I have a lot of options.": 3 days ago, StanfordDaily Sports
Women’s basketball heads south to play in Cancun Challenge
Sophomore forward Alanna Smith grabbed six rebounds on Sunday when the Cardinal trounced the CSUN Matadors. (RAHIM ULLAH/The Stanford Daily)

Laura Anderson

Staff Writer

By: Laura Anderson | Staff Writer

With a decisive win against the CSUN Matadors in the books, No. 11 Stanford women’s basketball (3-1) will now fly south to play in the Cancun Challenge. The Cardinal face Northeastern (2-2), Wichita State (1-2)  and Purdue (1-3) on consecutive days starting on Thanksgiving.     

In its last game, Stanford showed a well-rounded style of play. Eleven players contributed points in the win, and half of all Cardinal points came off the bench. The team shot 33-of-69, much improved from its Nov. 18 loss to Gonzaga.  

Stanford also improved defensively against the Matadors. The Cardinal defense held CSUN to 15.8 percent three-point shooting and outrebounded their opponent 52-29.  Freshman forward Nadia Fingall, sophomore forward Alanna Smith and junior forward Kaylee Johnson each recorded seven rebounds and contributed to aggressive play in the paint, where Stanford scored 52 of its 88 points.

This tournament in Cancun will be another opportunity for Stanford to compete with non-conference opponents. The team will wait for Pac-12 matchups to start on Dec. 30.  

The Cardinal will take on teams in Cancun, Mexico, this Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Matches against Northeastern and Wichita State start at 8 a.m. PT, while the Saturday match against Purdue begins at 10:30 a.m. All matches are available on Triple Crown Sports.   

 

Contact Laura Anderson at lauraand ‘at’ stanford.edu.

