Field hockey to take on UMass Lowell in conference quarterfinal

By: Olivia Hummer | Managing Editor

Senior defender Fran Tew prepares her stance and she hits the ball, defending the Cardinal end of the field. Tew has been a force to be reckoned with, and will be a major force as Stanford prepares for the America East Tournament. (NATHAN STAFFA/ The Stanford Daily)

Senior defender Fran Tew has been a force to be reckoned with and will be a key player as Stanford prepares for the America East Tournament. (NATHAN STAFFA/ The Stanford Daily)

No. 13 Stanford field hockey (11-5, 5-1 AEC) takes on UMass Lowell (8-10, 3-5) in the quarterfinals of the America East Tournament today. The Cardinal enter the tournament as the top seed in the West division, and will seek to outdo the No. 4 seed from the East at noon in Stockton, California.

Stanford finished out the regular season with a pair of road wins, including a close one over No. 10 Northwestern last Saturday. The Cardinal have had an impressive run this season, dropping just a single match in conference play to Pacific. This marks the fifth time Stanford has made it to the postseason under head coach Tara Danielson, who is in her sixth year at the helm of the Cardinal program.

Should Stanford advance, it will take on the winner of a Friday quarterfinal match between Maine (13-6, 6-2) and California (4-12, 1-5) in the semifinals on Saturday. The finals are scheduled to take place on Sunday at 1 p.m.

The Cardinal will look for offensive powerhouses Fran Tew and Jessica Welch to keep up their regular season production, and for freshman goalkeeper Kelsey Bing to have another strong performance in the cage as she enters her first career postseason game.

 

