Women’s volleyball set for conference showdown with Washington

Coming off a sweep of No. 24 USC (14-7, 6-4 Pac-12) Sunday in Los Angeles, No. 17 Stanford women’s volleyball (12-6, 6-4) is back at home to take on against No. 7 Washington (18-2, 8-2) this Wednesday at 7 p.m.

Stanford is currently in a three-way tie for third place in the Pac-12 conference. The Cardinal can make up ground over their final 10 games, six of which are against conference opponents. Despite some setbacks this season, Stanford still owns a 65-7 record when playing at home over the past five years.

Washington, riding a seven-match win streak, leads the Pac-12 with a record of 8-2 and its .274 team hitting percentage is the second-best mark in the conference.

Last month, Stanford edged out a 3-2 win against Washington, its first over the Huskies in Seattle since 2012. The Cardinal came from behind in the second and third sets to seal the win in the fifth set, defeating their conference rival 21-25, 25-20, 25-21, 17-25, 15-9. Freshman setter Kathryn Plummer had a career-high 18 kills in the match, and five Stanford players tallied double-digit digs in the well-rounded team effort.

Catch the Cardinal as they take on Washington at 7 p.m. on Wednesday in Maples Pavilion. The match will also air on Pac-12 Networks and live stats will be available at gostanford.com.

