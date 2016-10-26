Widgets Magazine

Junior Keller Chryst will start at quarterback against Arizona on Saturday in place of a struggling Ryan Burns. https://t.co/FdsFhUDxev: 8 hours ago, StanfordDaily Sports
Men's soccer remains undefeated in conference play with 3-2 victory over No. 24 UCLA. https://t.co/IDHIjanZMF: 9 hours ago, StanfordDaily Sports
Women's soccer continues Pac-12 domination with 2-0 Utah win, advancing streak to four games. https://t.co/V6oS84E7Lt: 9 hours ago, StanfordDaily Sports
.@StanfordMWP 's freshman Bennett Williams scored twice to be named MPSF Newcomer of the Week. https://t.co/dirpEOS7Hc: 9 hours ago, StanfordDaily Sports
Breaking: David Shaw names junior Keller Chryst starting quarterback for Saturday's tilt in Tucson.: 13 hours ago, StanfordDaily Sports
“Our personnel doesn't reflect our production, and all the fingers point to me," said David Shaw. "That's on me." https://t.co/KChWMPTZkc: 1 day ago, StanfordDaily Sports
With two wins on the Stanford Varsity Turf, @StanfordFH ends its regular season home field with a bang. https://t.co/CRLYfnqIVx: 2 days ago, StanfordDaily Sports
Shaw on the Burns fumbled snap: "It was a poor center-quarterback exchange. It was supposed to be a pass and I saw two guys open.": 3 days ago, StanfordDaily Sports
Shaw: "We practiced outstanding the last two weeks...It's my job to figure out how to translate that to the game.": 3 days ago, StanfordDaily Sports
Women’s volleyball set for conference showdown with Washington
Laura Anderson

Coming off a sweep of No. 24 USC (14-7, 6-4 Pac-12) Sunday in Los Angeles, No. 17 Stanford women’s volleyball (12-6, 6-4) is back at home to take on against No. 7 Washington (18-2, 8-2) this Wednesday at 7 p.m.

Stanford is currently in a three-way tie for third place in the Pac-12 conference. The Cardinal can make up ground over their final 10 games, six of which are against conference opponents. Despite some setbacks this season, Stanford still owns a 65-7 record when playing at home over the past five years.

Washington, riding a seven-match win streak, leads the Pac-12 with a record of 8-2 and its .274 team hitting percentage is the second-best mark in the conference.

Last month, Stanford edged out a 3-2 win against Washington, its first over the Huskies in Seattle since 2012. The Cardinal came from behind in the second and third sets to seal the win in the fifth set, defeating their conference rival 21-25, 25-20, 25-21, 17-25, 15-9. Freshman setter Kathryn Plummer had a career-high 18 kills in the match, and five Stanford players tallied double-digit digs in the well-rounded team effort.

Catch the Cardinal as they take on Washington at 7 p.m. on Wednesday in Maples Pavilion. The match will also air on Pac-12 Networks and live stats will be available at gostanford.com.      

 

