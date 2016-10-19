Momentous Buffs to meet women’s soccer on Farm

No. 3 Stanford women’s soccer (12-1-1, 5-1-0 Pac-12) will look to extend its winning streak to three games as it hosts No. 22 Colorado (12-3-0, 6-0-0 Pac-12) on Thursday at 6 p.m.

The Buffs have had a strong season, going unbeaten so far in the Pac-12. They are currently riding a 10-game winning streak, giving them powerful momentum as they approach Thursday’s game.

If the Cardinal want to win this game, they will have to focus on the accuracy of their shots. The team has taken 242 shots to the Buffs’ 238, but they have managed less shots-on-goal (106) in comparison to 115 by Colorado.

This difference is not particularly large, but it can be the determining factor in a win or loss for Stanford.

Precision of shot placement will be doubly important as the team faces Colorado goalkeeper Jalen Tompkins. The sophomore has saved 60 goals, averaging a save percentage of 89.6 percent.

Senior Megan Turner, junior Andi Sullivan and sophomore Jordan DiBiasi have led the midfield in goals while aiding greatly in not letting the ball come back downfield during counterattacks.

Sophomore forward Averie Collins, who saved the team from going into overtime against Oregon State, has added four goals and junior Kyra Carusa has contributed two goals while leading the team with eight assists.

If the Cardinal can continue their clean offense and staunch defensive tactics, it should be able to continue rising through the ranks of the Pac-12 and the NCAA come Thursday.

