Cantor Arts Center gears up for the fall

With the new academic year out in full force, the Cantor Arts Center is gearing up for a slew of exhibits to be released in the coming months. Displayed alongside ongoing exhibits such as the previously reviewed “Showing Off,” these upcoming shows range from collections of iconic modern art pieces to the more contemporary and experimental.

Comics in America

One of the more unique exhibitions currently on view at the Cantor, “Comics in America” highlights the aesthetic of comics, which would be one of the driving forces behind the mid-20th-century movement in American pop art. A medium historically derided as “non-art,” comics are highlighted here as a sophisticated mode of communication. The exhibit draws attention to the interplay between sequential images and dialogue that have become hallmarks of the medium. Some of the works on display include snippets from Garry Trudeau’s “Doonesbury” and Ernie Bushmiller’s “Nancy.”

Highlights from the Marmor Collection

“Highlights from the Marmor Collection” opens Oct. 12 and will feature works from powerhouses of 20th-century American art, from Robert Rauschenberg to Ed Kienholz. While the styles and art-making processes on display vary greatly — from mixed-media collages to large-scale installations — the artists and their respective works are unified by the postwar climate and their commitment to experimentation.

New to the Cantor: Dashiell Manley

A solo exhibition featuring Los Angeles-based contemporary artist Dashiell Manley’s work will be opening Oct. 12 — a refreshing change of pace for the Cantor, whose exhibits often tend towards modern art. In his works, Manley choreographs pastel colors, chaotic scribbles and handwritten typography across large-scale canvases. Manley often combines the traditional canvas with elements of multimedia and sculpture, resulting in a visual language that is distinctly and strikingly his own.

The Wonder of Everyday Life: Dutch Golden Age Prints

“The Wonder of Everyday Life,” opening Nov. 16, seeks to pay homage to artwork from the Baroque era and the Dutch Golden Age. Artworks from this period are distinguished by their stunning drama and dynamism, both in subject matter and in technique. Contorted, muscled figures and sprawling, dark landscapes set the tone for much of the artwork produced in 17th-century Europe. Iconic Dutch artists such as Rembrandt harnessed these visual elements to depict the sensuality of the material world and to contemplate the role of spirituality in modern life.

Contact Eric Huang at eyhuang ‘at’ stanford.edu.