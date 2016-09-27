Widgets Magazine

Football podcast: Previewing the battle for the Pac-12 North

Vihan Lakshman

Senior Staff Writer

Do-Hyoung Park

Senior Staff Writer

Nicky Sullivan

Broadcaster

By: Vihan Lakshman, Do-Hyoung Park and Nicky Sullivan

After an astounding finish at the Rose Bowl last week, KZSU play-by-play broadcaster Nicky Sullivan and Daily football analysts Vihan Lakshman and Do-Hyoung Park discuss Stanford’s comeback victory and preview the upcoming clash of titans against No. 10 Washington in Seattle.

