Football podcast: Previewing the battle for the Pac-12 North

I am a photographer; I can’t remember the last time I actually wrote in The Daily (it was probably a caption in 2013 or something). However, I do remember my first time in The Stanford Daily office – it was the Volume 242 fellows meeting, and I was a terrified, intimidated freshman who happened to like photography. Walking around the second floor of an office that wasn’t that much smaller than my entire high school, I found myself amongst a couple guys standing next to a “photo” sign. We talked cameras; I signed up for my eighty-seventh mailing list and left thinking nothing would happen.