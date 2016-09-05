Widgets Magazine

Stanford beach volleyball names Andrew Fuller as new head coach

Olivia Hummer

Managing Editor

By: Olivia Hummer | Managing Editor

On Monday afternoon, Stanford Athletics Director Bernard Muir announced Andrew Fuller as the new head coach of Stanford beach volleyball. Fuller will be the third coach young program has seen since its inception in 2013 and the first to be recruited from outside The Farm. The team has previously been coached by Stanford women’s indoor volleyball head coach John Dunning (2013-15) and women’s indoor volleyball associate head coach Denise Corlett (2016).

Fuller comes to The Farm with plenty of experience under his belt. He is a coach for the U.S. Beach Volleyball National Team, and recently returned from coaching the American duo of Lauren Fendrick and Brooke Sweat at the 2016 Rio Olympics. Previously, Fuller served as an assistant coach for USC’s beach volleyball program (2012-15), guiding his squad to an AVCA national championship in 2015 and pairs national championships for three straight years.

Hailing from Mountain View originally, Fuller is looking forward to this homecoming, of sorts.

“Stanford University boasts an incredible tradition of scholar-athleticism and I am ecstatic to become a part of something so special,” said Fuller. “I am humbled and excited by this opportunity presented to me by Bernard and Coach Dunning. Lauren and I are thrilled to return to the area where I grew up and fell in love with the sport.”

Stanford beach volleyball will commence its fifth season in the spring.

 

Contact Olivia Hummer at ohummer ‘at’ stanford.edu.

About Olivia Hummer

Olivia Hummer '17 is a managing editor of The Daily's sports section
