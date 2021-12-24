Stanford in the NFL, Week 15: Schultz, Adebo lead teams closer to playoffs

By Drew Silva 9 hours ago

Stanford alumni took to the gridiron on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday nights in a week where COVID-19 ravaged the NFL.

Tight end Dalton Schultz ’18 led the way for a star-studded Dallas Cowboys receiving corps, totaling a game-leading eight receptions for 67 yards and a touchdown. Schultz’s efforts helped the Cowboys take down the New York Giants for their third straight win, moving to 10-4 on the season.

Fellow tight end Zach Ertz ’13 had six receptions for 74 yards in the Cardinals’ 30-12 loss to the Detroit Lions.

Schultz and Ertz were the only Stanford tight ends to record a reception this week, as Austin Hooper ’16 was on the Reserve/COVID-19 list and did not play in the Browns’ 16-14 loss to the Raiders.

Rookie quarterback Davis Mills ’21 outdueled first overall pick Trevor Lawrence as his Texans defeated Lawrence’s Jaguars 30-16. Mills completed 19 of 30 passes for 209 yards and two touchdowns. After entering the season as the backup to Tyrod Taylor, Mills is now second among rookie quarterbacks in touchdown passes.

On the offensive line, Nate Herbig ’19 made his third start of the season, playing every offensive snap for the Eagles in their 27-17 win over Washington. Walker Little ’21 played over half of the Jaguars’ offensive snaps at the left tackle position in their loss to the Texans.

Prior to a Patriots-Colts game with huge playoff implications, linebacker Bobby Okereke ’19 stated that the Colts planned on making Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones beat them through the air. Although Jones has been the best rookie quarterback this season, Okereke took on this challenge, recording three tackles and an impressive interception.

Okereke’s big day helped the Colts take down the AFC-leading Patriots 27-17. After starting the season 1-4, Indianapolis now sits at 8-6 and is currently the fifth seed in the AFC. The Colts are now only one game back of the division leading Tennessee Titans, largely in part to the play of Okereke, the rest of the defense and star running back Jonathan Taylor.

With Justin Reid ’18 in concussion protocol and Richard Sherman ’11 out with an achilles injury, rookie cornerback Paulson Adebo ’21 was the only Cardinal secondary player who appeared in the statsheet this week. Adebo had three total tackles and a pass deflection for the Saints as they shut down the Bucs’ high-powered offense. Adebo did not allow a reception as the Saints defeated the Bucs 9-0.

Harrison Phillips ’18 had three tackles and a pass deflection for the Bills in their 31-14 win over the Panthers. The Panthers have yet to win a game since running back Christian McCaffrey ’17 suffered his season ending ankle injury in Week 12.

Sticking on the defensive line, Casey Toohill ’20 had five total tackles for Washington in his return from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Solomon Thomas ’17 recorded a tackle that prevented a big play for Cleveland and forced the Browns to punt.

On special teams, Jake Bailey ’19 punted twice for 80 yards. He also had a punt blocked that was returned for a touchdown.

Wide receiver/running back Ty Montgomery ’15 made two tackles on special teams for the Saints.