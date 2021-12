By Crystal Chen and Andy Huynh on December 2, 2021

Daily photographers Nikolas Liepins, Ula Lucas, William Meng and Audrey Nguyen-Hoang captured the buzz on Stanford’s campus leading up to the Big Game and and on the sidelines of the game itself.

Read more about Big Game Traditions here.

A banner reading “BEAT CAL” hangs on the Clubhouse building at Old Union in the week leading up to Big Game. (Photo: NIKOLAS LIEPINS/The Stanford Daily)

The Stanford Band and the Tree walk to White Plaza, carrying a casket containing Oski, the Cal mascot. (Photo: ULA LUCAS/The Stanford Daily)

The Band plays and dances to both new and iconic music for an onlooking crowd at White Plaza. (Photo courtesy of Robert Siegel)

Two band members and the Tree await the anticipated execution of Oski in front of the Claw. (Photo courtesy of Robert Siegel)

Students gathered in White Plaza to hear a brief eulogy for Oski, followed by a public execution. A member of the Band climbs atop the Claw and skewers the teddy bear at its apex in effigy. (Photo: ULA LUCAS/The Stanford Daily)

Check out The Daily’s Instagram video of the Bearial procession here.

The Stanford Axe Committee, football team, Band and Cheer host the Big Game Rally on Nov. 18, 2021. (Photo: NIKOLAS LIEPINS/The Stanford Daily)

The Stanford Dollies perform at the Big Game Rally. (Photo: NIKOLAS LIEPINS/The Stanford Daily)

A sea of students wearing red and white packed the Stanford Stadium to support the Cardinal at the Big Game. (Photo: SYLER PERALTA-RAMOS/The Stanford Daily)

Members of the Axe Committee, who are the guardians of the Stanford Axe, cheer on the Cardinal from the bleachers. (Photo: WILLIAM MENG/The Stanford Daily)

Axe Committee members hold up the Stanford Axe, the trophy of the annual Big Game. They camped out for 124 hours in White Plaza prior to the game, along with participating in a slew of other traditions. (Photo: WILLIAM MENG/The Stanford Daily)

The Stanford Band cheers on the football team from the bleachers. The Band put on an iconic half-time show with exciting music and fun formations. (Photo: AUDREY NGUYEN-HOANG/The Stanford Daily)

A Stanford Band member dressed as a spider crawls on the field. The Band is known for its unique, creative costumes. (Photo: AUDREY NGUYEN-HOANG/The Stanford Daily)