Police Blotter: Burglary, weapon possession, hate violence

By Chelsea Cho on November 30, 2021

This report covers a selection of incidents from Nov. 16 to Nov. 29 as recorded in the Stanford University Department of Public Safety (SUDPS) bulletin. Learn more about the Clery Act and how The Daily approaches reporting on crime and safety here.

Tuesday, Nov. 16

Between 3 p.m. on Nov. 14 and 6 p.m., a second-degree burglary occurred at Via Ortega Garage.

Wednesday, Nov. 17

Between 8 p.m on Nov. 16 and 7 a.m., felony vandalism of over $400 occurred at White Memorial Plaza and 450 Jane Stanford Way.

At 9 a.m., lost property of under $950 was reported at Gerhard Casper Dining Commons.

Thursday, Nov. 18

At 4:49 p.m., an act of non-criminal hate violence occurred at Roble Hall.

Friday, Nov. 19

Between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m., a grand property theft of over $950 occurred at Hoover Tower.

Saturday, Nov. 20

Between 10 p.m. on Nov. 19 and 1 a.m., an assault to commit rape against a student occurred on Stanford campus.

At 4:10 p.m., an act of disorderly conduct due to alcohol occurred at Stanford Stadium Gate 12.

At 5:45 p.m., an act of disorderly conduct due to alcohol occurred at Stanford Stadium Section 236.

At 1 p.m., a battery on person occurred at a residence at 26 Ryan Court.

At 3:22 p.m., a petty theft occurred at Stanford Golf Course.

Between 5:24 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., a petty theft occurred at Stanford Stadium Section 134.

Between 11:59 a.m. on Nov. 19 and 2 p.m. on Nov 20, a grand bike theft occurred at Escondido Village Building 83.

At 1:30 p.m., a robbery occurred at Maloney Field.

Between 7:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., a petty theft occurred at the Stadium Press Box.

Monday, Nov. 22

At 11 a.m., a petty theft occurred at 657 Campus Drive.

Between 4 p.m. on Nov. 21 and 5:30 p.m., a petty theft occurred at Escondido Village Studio 5.

Tuesday, Nov. 23

Between 12 p.m. on Sept. 24 and 12 p.m., annoying phone calls were received at Stanford Law School.

At 1 p.m., a grand property theft of over $950 occurred at Palm Oval.

At 3 p.m., a false report emergency occurred at the Public Safety Building.

Thursday, Nov. 25

Between 2:22 p.m. on Nov. 24 and 1:45 p.m., a petty theft occurred at Abrams Highrise.

Saturday, Nov. 27

Between 3 p.m. on Nov. 24 and 6:13 p.m., a petty theft occurred at Adams Residence Hall.

At 1:15 a.m., an adult was found in possession of a weapon at the Golf Driving Range Facility.

Between 5:40 p.m. and 5:45 p.m., a battery on person occurred at Stanford Stadium Section 129.

Sunday, Nov. 28

Between 2 p.m. on Nov. 21 and 1 p.m., a grand bike theft occurred at Yost House.

Monday, Nov. 29