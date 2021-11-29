To the girl I pinned on Zoom

Humor by Benjamen Gao
I have a confession
A missed connection
This might seem unforeseen
But it’s been on my mind all quarantine
The first day of lecture
That’s when I saw her
She then gave an introduction
My attention; there was an abduction
Soon it’d be my turn to go
Can’t be boring or typical
What to do? What to say?
I felt nervous like chem 31a
“Hey, Ben, are you there?”
Asked the Professor; a big scare
Suddenly snapped out of my trance
I had to make this count, this chance
I struggled to unmute
And my words weren’t astute
Ugh, I wasted my first impression
Had I already lost this connection?
As the class progressed
It was lackluster at best
I needed something to do
Then I remembered you!
Clicked through the gallery
The wait had me in agony
But without further ado
You finally came into view
My heart skipped a beat
Almost fell out of my seat
And that’s when I knew
I had one thing to do
So I opened a new tab
Asked the question I had
“For those that I pin,
Will they know of my sin?”
A sigh of relief
Actually … this ain’t it, chief
What about class?
Do I pin or do I pass?
I thought for a while
My education; was it worthwhile?
Fine; I set my priorities straight
So I prudently went with fate
Click after click
I somehow felt sick
My heart was running a race
Seeing you; it began to erase
Then suddenly I heard
“Type your homework on Word,
I’ll see you all on Wednesday”
“Thanks, Professor; have a nice day”
Our peers began to log off
Until it was just us; a faceoff
But soon you too, did leave
Oh, that pain! Oh, that grief!
But from that day on
I never saw you log on
Those recorded lectures
Were responsible, I conjecture
But after all this time
You’re still on my mind
I have a confession
I want this connection