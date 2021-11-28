Photo gallery: Cardinal lose to Cal in Big Game

By Syler Peralta-Ramos, Gavin McDonell, Crystal Chen and William Meng
On Nov. 20, Stanford football clashed with Cal in the 124th edition of the Big Game at Stanford Stadium. Despite the return of sophomore quarterback Tanner McKee, the Bears dominated the Cardinal 41-11 to reclaim The Axe. Cal’s win marked its second in three Big Games, after Stanford had previously won nine straight.
The Stanford Daily photographers Syler Peralta-Ramos and William Meng took to the sidelines to capture the action.