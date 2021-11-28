Photo gallery: Cardinal lose to Cal in Big Game

By Syler Peralta-Ramos, Gavin McDonell, Crystal Chen and William Meng on November 28, 2021

On Nov. 20, Stanford football clashed with Cal in the 124th edition of the Big Game at Stanford Stadium. Despite the return of sophomore quarterback Tanner McKee, the Bears dominated the Cardinal 41-11 to reclaim The Axe. Cal’s win marked its second in three Big Games, after Stanford had previously won nine straight.

The Stanford Daily photographers Syler Peralta-Ramos and William Meng took to the sidelines to capture the action.

The crowd at Stanford Stadium watches as the Cardinal emerge from the tunnel. (Photo: SYLER PERALTA-RAMOS/The Stanford Daily)

Sophomore tight end Benjamin Yurosek leaps for a pass in the back of the end zone. (Photo: SYLER PERALTA-RAMOS/The Stanford Daily)

Cardinal players gather to pray before the game. (Photo: WILLIAM MENG/The Stanford Daily)

With junior center Drake Nugent at his side, McKee makes a throw downfield. (Photo: SYLER PERALTA-RAMOS/The Stanford Daily)

In his return to action, McKee completed 26 of 43 pass attempts for a total of 239 yards. (Photo: SYLER PERALTA-RAMOS/The Stanford Daily)

Yurosek tries to squeeze some extra yards out of a reception. Against Cal, he led the Cardinal with 64 receiving yards. (Photo: SYLER PERALTA-RAMOS/The Stanford Daily)

The Stanford cheerleading team kept the student section engaged throughout the lopsided rivalry game. (Photo: WILLIAM MENG/The Stanford Daily)

Junior wide receiver Elijah Higgins gets brought down by two Cal defenders following a catch. (Photo: SYLER PERALTA-RAMOS/The Stanford Daily)