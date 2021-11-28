Accessibility statementSkip to main content
Football

Photo gallery: Cardinal lose to Cal in Big Game

By , , and

On Nov. 20, Stanford football clashed with Cal in the 124th edition of the Big Game at Stanford Stadium. Despite the return of sophomore quarterback Tanner McKee, the Bears dominated the Cardinal 41-11 to reclaim The Axe. Cal’s win marked its second in three Big Games, after Stanford had previously won nine straight.

The Stanford Daily photographers Syler Peralta-Ramos and William Meng took to the sidelines to capture the action.

Wide shot from above of the Stanford football stadium, people in the bleachers, and Stanford football players emerging from the tunnel onto the field.
The crowd at Stanford Stadium watches as the Cardinal emerge from the tunnel. (Photo: SYLER PERALTA-RAMOS/The Stanford Daily)
Stanford football player leaps for the ball at Stanford Stadium as Cal players run towards him, crowd in background
Sophomore tight end Benjamin Yurosek leaps for a pass in the back of the end zone. (Photo: SYLER PERALTA-RAMOS/The Stanford Daily)
Dozens of Stanford football players kneeling, eyes closed and looking down with their helmets off on the football field
Cardinal players gather to pray before the game. (Photo: WILLIAM MENG/The Stanford Daily)
McKee throws a football on the field as another player runs in front of him, referee behind him.
With junior center Drake Nugent at his side, McKee makes a throw downfield. (Photo: SYLER PERALTA-RAMOS/The Stanford Daily)
Picture of McKee getting ready to throw a football
In his return to action, McKee completed 26 of 43 pass attempts for a total of 239 yards. (Photo: SYLER PERALTA-RAMOS/The Stanford Daily)
Stanford and Cal football players clashing on the field
Yurosek tries to squeeze some extra yards out of a reception. Against Cal, he led the Cardinal with 64 receiving yards. (Photo: SYLER PERALTA-RAMOS/The Stanford Daily)
Line of Stanford cheerleaders holding pom-poms, smiling towards bleachers
The Stanford cheerleading team kept the student section engaged throughout the lopsided rivalry game. (Photo: WILLIAM MENG/The Stanford Daily)
Stanford football player Elijah Higgins sandwiched on the field by two Cal defenders after a catch
Junior wide receiver Elijah Higgins gets brought down by two Cal defenders following a catch. (Photo: SYLER PERALTA-RAMOS/The Stanford Daily)
Cal's Axe Committee lined up on the left, staring down Stanford's Axe Committee holding the Axe on the right.
The Stanford Axe Committee and Cal Rally Committee face off in “The Stare Down.” (Photo: SYLER PERALTA-RAMOS/The Stanford Daily)

