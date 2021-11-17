Despite rise in COVID-19 cases, Stanford moves forward with original Thanksgiving break plans

By Oriana Riley 4 hours ago

Amid rising campus cases, Stanford still plans to resume in-person operations after many students and faculty travel nationwide and beyond for Thanksgiving break, according to an email from Vaden Health Services Executive Director James Jacobs and Stanford Occupational Health Center Medical Director Rich Wittman.

Masking, testing and getting booster shots are important measures to take when leaving and returning to Stanford’s campus, the email read.

Jacobs and Wittman also reminded those leaving campus to ensure they adhere to the testing requirements of their travel destinations.

Vaccinated people traveling domestically over Thanksgiving break will not be subject to additional restrictions when they return to campus, while vaccinated people returning from international travel will need to restrict their activity until they receive a negative test.

Unvaccinated students and employees returning from international travel will need to fully restrict in-person activity until testing negative five days after their return to campus.

Students remaining at Stanford will need to turn in their weekly test at any of the University’s drop boxes before Wednesday, Nov. 24 at 10 a.m. or after Friday, Nov. 26 at 10 a.m. Tests will not be collected from drop boxes on Thursday or Friday of Thanksgiving week.