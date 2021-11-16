Police Blotter: Burglary, theft, hate speech

By Chelsea Cho
Tuesday, Nov. 9
- Between 10:30 p.m. on Nov. 8 and 10:30 a.m, a grand bike theft occurred at Escondido Village Studio 5.
- Between 5 p.m. on Sept. 10 and 9 a.m., an active case of extortion occurred in Escondido Village Graduate Residences (EVGR) Building C.
- Between 3:10 and 3:20 p.m., a grand theft of over $950 occurred at Tresidder Memorial Union.
- Between 6:19 and 6:50 p.m., a bike theft occurred at Escondido Village Studio 6.
Wednesday, Nov. 10
- Between 5 p.m. on October 26 and 12 p.m., a petty theft occurred at Munger Graduate Residence Building 4.
- Between 9:30 p.m. on Nov. 9 and 9:20 a.m., a petty bike theft occurred at Ujamaa House.
- Between 8:30 p.m. on Nov. 9 and 8:45 a.m., a petty bike theft occurred at Huang Engineering Center.
Thursday, Nov. 11
- At 3:30 a.m., an act of non-criminal hate violence in the form of offensive words occurred at 100 Palm Drive.
- Between 8:22 and 8:26 p.m., a residential burglary occurred at 946 Valdez Place.
Friday, Nov. 12
- Between 2:30 and 2:35 p.m., a petty theft occurred at 61 Olmsted Road.
- Between 11:30 a.m. on Nov. 10 and 4:40 p.m., an act of petty theft through tampering with a vehicle occurred at EVGR Building B.
- Between 10:30 p.m. on Nov. 11 and 9:30 a.m., a petty theft occurred at Pluto House.
Saturday, Nov. 13
- Between 4:30 and 4:45 a.m., a hit and run resulting in property damage occurred at 86 Hulme Court.