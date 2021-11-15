Sailing ends Fall season, finishes 2nd at PCCSC Championship

By Maya Somers 3 hours ago

Stanford sailing rounded out its fall season competing in the Fall Pacific Coast Collegiate Sailing Conference (PCCSC) Championship and the Inter-Collegiate Sailing Association (ICSA) Match Racing National Championship. The Cardinal placed second overall at the PCCSC Championships — earning their 11th top three finish of the fall season — and fifth at the ICSA Championship.

At the PCCSC Championship, the Cardinal placed second out of 15 teams with 52 total points, 13 points behind host UC Santa Barbara. Stanford sailors placed first in Division B and second in Divisions A and C, both to UCSB.

The Cardinal started off slow in 12th place after Division A’s first race. After each of the three divisions had competed once, they sat in fourth place with 17 points, six points behind a third-place tie with 11 points. After the second races, the Cardinal had sailed to second and remained there for the remainder of the competition, unable to surpass a UC Santa Barbara team with all its boats finishing in the top five every race.

In Division A, junior skipper Michelle Lahrkamp and junior crew Abigail Tindall finished with 24 total points. They finished first and second twice over the course of six races, but tallied points when they finished 12th in the first race and sixth in the fourth.

The Division B winners, senior skipper Telis Athanasopoulos Yogo and senior crew Sammy Pickell, dominated their division, exclusively finishing in the top three for a total of 10 points. The pair finished half of their races in first place.

Finally, sophomore skipper Berta Puig and senior crew Ashton Borcherding earned second place in Division C with 18 total points. The boat finished second twice and third three times, including in the fifth race when it edged out the UC Santa Barbara boat in fourth.

Across the country, in St. Petersburg, Fla., the Cardinal placed fifth out of 10 teams at the ICSA Match Racing National Championship. Fifth-year skipper Jack Parkin, senior skipper Wiley Rogers, fifth-year crew Matthew Hogan and junior crew AnaClare Sole went 4-5 in the round robin, defeating boats from Fordham, Wisconsin, Bowdoin and Jacksonville.

The Cardinal coed sailing team finishes the fall season ranked No. 2 while the women sit at No. 3. Stanford won seven competitions this fall and finished in the top-five in all but three events. Sailing will return to the water for more competitions in their spring season.