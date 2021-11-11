Photo gallery: Utah buries Stanford

By Daniel Wu and Syler Peralta-Ramos
Battered by injuries and missing starting quarterback Tanner McKee, Stanford suffered the most lopsided defeat of head coach David Shaw’s career last Friday against the Utah Utes, losing 52-7.
Without McKee, sixth-year quarterback Isaiah Sanders made his first career start for Stanford and split drives with senior quarterback Jack West, but neither passer led a scoring drive until the third quarter. On the other side of the ball, Utah scored at will against a porous Stanford rush defense. The loss extended Stanford’s four-game losing streak — Stanford hasn’t won since its upset of No. 3 Oregon in early October.
The Daily’s Syler Peralta-Ramos and Thomas Yim captured some of the scenes from the sideline. Here are their best photos: