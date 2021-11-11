Photo gallery: Utah buries Stanford

By Daniel Wu and Syler Peralta-Ramos on November 11, 2021

Battered by injuries and missing starting quarterback Tanner McKee, Stanford suffered the most lopsided defeat of head coach David Shaw’s career last Friday against the Utah Utes, losing 52-7.

Without McKee, sixth-year quarterback Isaiah Sanders made his first career start for Stanford and split drives with senior quarterback Jack West, but neither passer led a scoring drive until the third quarter. On the other side of the ball, Utah scored at will against a porous Stanford rush defense. The loss extended Stanford’s four-game losing streak — Stanford hasn’t won since its upset of No. 3 Oregon in early October.

The Daily’s Syler Peralta-Ramos and Thomas Yim captured some of the scenes from the sideline. Here are their best photos:

Head coach David Shaw leads the Cardinal out of the tunnel. (Photo: THOMAS YIM/The Stanford Daily)

Utah’s offensive line lines up against the Cardinal defense. The Utes mauled Stanford in the trenches, rushing for 441 yards. (Photo: THOMAS YIM/The Stanford Daily)

Sophomore tight end Benjamin Yurosek reels in a pass. Yurosek led the Cardinal with 42 receiving yards against Utah. (Photo: SYLER PERALTA-RAMOS/The Stanford Daily)

Junior running back Nathaniel Peat fields a kickoff. (Photo: SYLER PERALTA-RAMOS/The Stanford Daily)

Sixth-year quarterback Isaiah Sanders goes airborne after a Utah tackle. Sanders made his first career start for the Cardinal on Friday. (Photo: THOMAS YIM/The Stanford Daily)

Sixth-year quarterback Isaiah Sanders rolls out to throw a pass. Sanders completed his first career passes as a Cardinal on Friday, including a 27-yard strike that set up Stanford’s only score. (Photo: SYLER PERALTA-RAMOS/The Stanford Daily)

Sophomore running back E.J. Smith cuts away from a group of Utah defenders. (Photo: SYLER PERALTA-RAMOS/The Stanford Daily)

Sophomore running back E.J. Smith outruns two Utah defenders. (Photo: SYLER PERALTA-RAMOS/The Stanford Daily)

Senior quarterback Jack West hands the ball off to junior running back Austin Jones. (Photo: SYLER PERALTA-RAMOS/The Stanford Daily)