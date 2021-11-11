Accessibility statementSkip to main content
Football

Photo gallery: Utah buries Stanford

By and

Battered by injuries and missing starting quarterback Tanner McKee, Stanford suffered the most lopsided defeat of head coach David Shaw’s career last Friday against the Utah Utes, losing 52-7.

Without McKee, sixth-year quarterback Isaiah Sanders made his first career start for Stanford and split drives with senior quarterback Jack West, but neither passer led a scoring drive until the third quarter. On the other side of the ball, Utah scored at will against a porous Stanford rush defense. The loss extended Stanford’s four-game losing streak — Stanford hasn’t won since its upset of No. 3 Oregon in early October.

The Daily’s Syler Peralta-Ramos and Thomas Yim captured some of the scenes from the sideline. Here are their best photos:

Football players in shadow.
Head coach David Shaw leads the Cardinal out of the tunnel. (Photo: THOMAS YIM/The Stanford Daily)
Utah's offensive line lines up against Cardinal defense, football in center.
Utah’s offensive line lines up against the Cardinal defense. The Utes mauled Stanford in the trenches, rushing for 441 yards. (Photo: THOMAS YIM/The Stanford Daily)
Benjamin Yurosek catches a football with Utah player behind him.
Sophomore tight end Benjamin Yurosek reels in a pass. Yurosek led the Cardinal with 42 receiving yards against Utah. (Photo: SYLER PERALTA-RAMOS/The Stanford Daily)
Nathaniel Peat catching a football looking up.
Junior running back Nathaniel Peat fields a kickoff. (Photo: SYLER PERALTA-RAMOS/The Stanford Daily)
Stanford player in air after Utah players tackle on the field, referee in the background.
Sixth-year quarterback Isaiah Sanders goes airborne after a Utah tackle. Sanders made his first career start for the Cardinal on Friday. (Photo: THOMAS YIM/The Stanford Daily)
Isaiah Sanders holds football in his right hand, Utah player chasing him.
Sixth-year quarterback Isaiah Sanders rolls out to throw a pass. Sanders completed his first career passes as a Cardinal on Friday, including a 27-yard strike that set up Stanford’s only score. (Photo: SYLER PERALTA-RAMOS/The Stanford Daily)
E.J. Smith holding ball, running away from three Utah defenders.
Sophomore running back E.J. Smith cuts away from a group of Utah defenders. (Photo: SYLER PERALTA-RAMOS/The Stanford Daily)
E.J. Smith running from two Utah defenders, referee in background.
Sophomore running back E.J. Smith outruns two Utah defenders. (Photo: SYLER PERALTA-RAMOS/The Stanford Daily)
Two Stanford football players passing football to each other on the field.
Senior quarterback Jack West hands the ball off to junior running back Austin Jones. (Photo: SYLER PERALTA-RAMOS/The Stanford Daily)
Students reach for flying T-shirt thrown into the crowd.
Fans in the student section reach for a t-shirt thrown into the crowd. (Photo: THOMAS YIM/The Stanford Daily)

Daniel Wu '21 is a Senior Staff Writer for News and Sports. Contact him at dwu21 'at' stanford.edu
