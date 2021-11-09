Police Blotter: Burglary, theft, false bomb

By Sarah Raza on November 9, 2021

This report covers a selection of incidents from Nov. 2 to Nov. 8 as recorded in the Stanford University Department of Public Safety (SUDPS) bulletin. Learn more about the Clery Act and how The Daily approaches reporting on crime and safety here.

Tuesday, Nov. 2

Between 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., a petty theft occurred at Stern Hall.

Wednesday, Nov. 3

At 6 p.m., a vehicle burglary occurred at the Oval.

Between 6:20 p.m. and 10:30 p.m., a hit and run caused property damage at Wilbur North Lot 63.

At 11:07 p.m., a threatening crime occurred at the law school.

Thursday, Nov. 4

At 9:16 a.m., a leash law violation occurred at 900 Cottrell Way.

At 2:15 p.m., petty theft from a vehicle occurred at the Arrillaga Alumni Center.

Friday, Nov. 5

At 9:50 a.m., a false bomb report occurred at Redwood Hall.

At 5:03 p.m., a misdemeanor warrant arrest occurred at the Sulair Coffee Kiosk.

Saturday, Nov. 6

Between 10:23 p.m. on Nov. 5 and 4:43 a.m., a theft by access card occurred at the Stanford Department of Public Safety.

At 4:20 p.m., an identity theft to obtain credit occurred at Blackwelder Highrise.

Monday, Nov. 8