Crime & Safety

Police Blotter: Burglary, theft, false bomb

By

This report covers a selection of incidents from Nov. 2 to Nov. 8 as recorded in the Stanford University Department of Public Safety (SUDPS) bulletin. Learn more about the Clery Act and how The Daily approaches reporting on crime and safety here.

Tuesday, Nov. 2

  • Between 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., a petty theft occurred at Stern Hall.

Wednesday, Nov. 3

  • At 6 p.m., a vehicle burglary occurred at the Oval.
  • Between 6:20 p.m. and 10:30 p.m., a hit and run caused property damage at Wilbur North Lot 63.
  • At 11:07 p.m., a threatening crime occurred at the law school.

Thursday, Nov. 4

  • At 9:16 a.m., a leash law violation occurred at 900 Cottrell Way.
  • At 2:15 p.m., petty theft from a vehicle occurred at the Arrillaga Alumni Center.

Friday, Nov. 5

  • At 9:50 a.m., a false bomb report occurred at Redwood Hall.
  • At 5:03 p.m., a misdemeanor warrant arrest occurred at the Sulair Coffee Kiosk.

Saturday, Nov. 6

  • Between 10:23 p.m. on Nov. 5 and 4:43 a.m., a theft by access card occurred at the Stanford Department of Public Safety.
  • At 4:20 p.m., an identity theft to obtain credit occurred at Blackwelder Highrise. 

Monday, Nov. 8

  • At 1:10 a.m., a petty theft occurred at Columbae House.

