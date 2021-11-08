Accessibility statementSkip to main content
Health

Stanford reports 16 total new COVID-19 cases

By

The University reported 11 new student and five new employee COVID-19 cases for the week of Nov. 8, according to the COVID-19 dashboard.

This week’s case count marks the third straight week of increasing COVID-19 cases and an uptick from the six student and eight employee cases reported in last week’s COVID-19 dashboard. Stanford’s seven-day positivity rate rose to 0.08% this week from last week’s 0.05%, though the University’s seven-day positivity rate continues to remain lower than the county’s 1.3% positivity rate and the state’s 2.4% positivity rate.

University spokesperson E.J. Miranda did not immediately respond to a request for comment regarding whether the University’s COVID-19 guidelines will change in response to the increasing cases.

Over the past 62 weeks, Stanford has conducted more than 455,000 student and 261,000 faculty, staff and post-doctoral scholar COVID-19 tests through the University’s surveillance testing program. In total, 368 students and 291 faculty, staff and postdocs have tested positive, according to the dashboard.

The University continues to monitor COVID-19 variants and enforce weekly COVID-19 testing and indoor masking requirements, regardless of vaccination status, and Stanford continues to emphasize that vaccination, testing and masking can mitigate serious illness, according to the dashboard.

