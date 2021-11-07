Bear-ly lost: Water polo falls in overtime to Cal

By Noah Maltzman on November 7, 2021

The No. 4 Stanford Cardinal (16-5, 0-3 MPSF) lost in a nail-biter to the No. 2 Cal Golden Bears (18-2, 3-0 MPSF) on Saturday, 12-10.

For the most part, the game was even. The teams traded goals for the first half, which ended 9-8 in Stanford’s favor.

The third quarter was a defensive battle between the Golden Bears and the Cardinal. After an initial goal by redshirt senior 2MD Parker Killion, neither team could seem to generate much offense. Some shots hit the back of the net, but most went wide or hit the posts. The quarter ended with Stanford up 10-9 after the teams only scored one apiece.

The Bears and Cardinal continued their scoring struggles in the fourth quarter; besides one goal from attacker Garrett Dunn for Cal, no other scoring occurred. Stanford head coach John Vargas received a yellow card, which made a potential Cardinal breakthrough even harder. The fourth quarter ended 10-10, and Stanford had very little momentum entering the first overtime period.

During the first overtime period, utility Jack Deeler scored for Cal first, but the Cardinal were unable to get anything going against a tough Bears defense. With three seconds left, Stanford tried to pass inside for a last-second goal, but Cal clamped down on the ball, stopping the drive. The overtime period ended 11-10 with Berkeley on top.

In the second overtime period, Cal attacker Max Casabella scored to extend the Golden Bears’ lead to two. After a missed shot by redshirt sophomore Walker Seymour, the Bears milked the clock and won, 12-10.

The extra effort 😱



Parker Killion dumps it home off the deflection!#GoStanford pic.twitter.com/NIKgl2cGVx — Stanford Men's Water Polo (@StanfordMWP) November 6, 2021

Despite the loss, sophomore goalie Nolan Krutonog had 18 saves, a career-high. Killion and senior driver Quinn Woodhead led the team in goals with scoring three apiece.

Stanford looks to bounce back next Saturday at San Jose State. It will be the Cardinal’s last regular season game before the MPSF finals.