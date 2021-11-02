Police Blotter: Bike theft, burglary, battery

By Sarah Raza 3 hours ago

This report covers a selection of incidents from Oct. 26 to Nov. 1 as recorded in the Stanford University Department of Public Safety (SUDPS) bulletin. Learn more about the Clery Act and how The Daily approaches reporting on crime and safety here.

Tuesday, Oct. 26

At 2 p.m., a threatening crime occurred at 620 Mayfield Ave.

At 2:30 p.m., a vehicle burglary occurred at the Tresidder Memorial Union parking lot.

Between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., a bike was stolen from Taube Tennis Center Stadium.

Between 3 p.m. and 5:30 p.m., a vehicle burglary occurred at the Tresidder Memorial Union parking lot.

Between 7:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m., a bike was stolen from the Center for Education Research.

Thursday, Oct. 28

Between 1 p.m. on Oct. 27 and 9:30 p.m., a bike was stolen from Green Library.

Between 7 p.m. on Oct. 27 and 11 a.m., a bike was stolen from Abrams.

Between 7 a.m. and 4:10 p.m., a grand theft of greater than $950 occurred at the Knight Management Center Garage.

Between 7:30 p.m. and 7:40 p.m., a battery by a spouse or domestic partner occurred at a residence at 706 Tolman Drive.

Friday, Oct. 29

Between 8 p.m. on Oct. 28 and 7:30 a.m., a bike was stolen from Kimball Hall.

Between 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 a.m., a petty theft occurred at Wilbur Hall.

Saturday, Oct. 30

Between 6 p.m. on Jul. 9 and 2:23 p.m., several annoying phone calls were made to the Law School.

At 7:17 p.m., a petty theft occurred at the Graduate Community Center.

Sunday, Oct. 31

Between 8 p.m. on Oct. 30 and 11:30 p.m., a grand theft of greater than $950 occurred at Phi Kappa Psi.

Between 12:30 a.m. and 12:55 a.m., a battery on person occurred at Synergy House.

Between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m., a bike was stolen from McMurtry Building.

Monday, Nov. 1