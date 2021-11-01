Women’s sailing sweeps the Pacific Coast Collegiate Sailing Conference

By Maya Somers on November 1, 2021

Stanford women’s sailing won both the Pacific Coast Collegiate Sailing Conference Women’s Championship (PCCSC) and the PCCSC Women’s Team Race Championship over the weekend in Redwood City. The Cardinal won all three divisions on Saturday in the Women’s Championship and went undefeated competing against four teams on Sunday.

In the Women’s Championship, Stanford bested Hawaii, California, UCLA and UC Santa Barbara, winning by 102 points over three divisions. Each Cardinal boat finished in the top three out of 15 total squads competing.

In first place was the Division A boat of junior skipper Michelle Lahrkamp and junior crew Patricia Gerli, rotating with fifth-year skipper Stephanie Houck and sophomore crew Gwendolyn Donahue. They put up just 20 points with four first-place finishes and five second-place outcomes over the 10 races of the day.

Sophomore skipper Hannah Freeman, junior crew Abigail Tindall and senior crew Sammy Pickell took second place overall from Division C. Tindall started out sitting in the crew for the first five races as the boat was finishing outside of the top three. When Pickell hopped in for the last five races, the boat raced for four first-place finishes to round out its total score at 29 points.

Finishing in third-place overall, sophomore skipper Berta Puig, sophomore crew Grace Austin, junior skipper AnaClare Sole and senior crew Ashton Borcherding recorded 40 points in the B Division. The boat sailed to first-place twice, but added to its score with a 12th-place finish in the seventh race.

On Sunday, Stanford dominated the Women’s Team Race Championship with a perfect 7-0 record, competing against the same four teams and defeating three of them twice. Lahrkamp, Houck and Freeman skippered while Gerli, Sole, Tindall, Donahue and Pickell raced as crews to secure the win for the Cardinal.

Stanford sailing will be back on the water on Nov. 6 for the ICSA Singlehanded Championship in Seattle and the Gaucho Fall Team Race at UC Santa Barbara.