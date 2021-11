By Syler Peralta-Ramos, Nikolas Liepins and Crystal Chen on November 1, 2021

Stanford Football came home to the Farm after a three-week absence on Sunday, just in time for Halloweekend, to play the Washington Huskies. Many students cheered on the Cardinal from the stands in their Halloween costumes.

The Daily’s Syler Peralta-Ramos M.A. ’22 and Nikolas Liepins ’25 covered the action on the field and in the stands during the spooky late-night game. Here are the shots that defined the night.

Sophomore kicker Josh Karty aims for the football. (Photo: SYLER PERALTA-RAMOS/The Stanford Daily)

Stanford President Marc Tessier-Lavigne poses for a picture with the Stanford Tree. (Photo: NIKOLAS LIEPINS/The Stanford Daily)

Junior outside linebacker Stephen Herron makes a block as the Huskies attempted their second field goal of the night. (Photo: SYLER PERALTA-RAMOS/The Stanford Daily)

Sophomore tight end Benjamin Yurosek makes a reception before being brought down by Washington’s defense. (Photo: SYLER PERALTA-RAMOS/The Stanford Daily)

Stanford’s offensive line aids junior running back Nathaniel Peat as he tries to push past the Washington defense. (Photo: SYLER PERALTA-RAMOS/The Stanford Daily)

Quarterback Tanner McKee scans for an open receiver down the field. (Photo: SYLER PERALTA-RAMOS/The Stanford Daily)

Students cheered on the Cardinal from the stands in their Halloween costumes. (Photo: NIKOLAS LIEPINS/The Stanford Daily)

Tristin Sinclair, a junior linebacker, celebrates with his teammate after defense gets a stop on the fourth down. (Photo: NIKOLAS LIEPINS/The Stanford Daily)

The Stanford cheerleading team entertained the crowd from the sidelines, sporting red and black uniforms like the players. (Photo: NIKOLAS LIEPINS/The Stanford Daily)